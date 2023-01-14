Green Life Farms

A newly constructed hydroponic greenhouse in Lake Worth.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Green Life Farms announced that its products can now be purchased at more Publix locations in the area — including several stores in Charlotte County.

"Our products are now available in nine Publix locations in Charlotte County, including  Englewood, Placida, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda," said Sarah Boone, marketing director for Green Life Farms.


