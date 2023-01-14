PUNTA GORDA — Green Life Farms announced that its products can now be purchased at more Publix locations in the area — including several stores in Charlotte County.
"Our products are now available in nine Publix locations in Charlotte County, including Englewood, Placida, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda," said Sarah Boone, marketing director for Green Life Farms.
Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, according to a news release.
"Green Life Farms plans to continue to expand in Florida and across the Southeast U.S.," Boone said. "Our next two sites will be in Wildwood and Lake City, with a Panhandle location also in the works."
Green Life Farms products include baby arugula, butterhead lettuce, baby greens, various red and farmer's blends, and basil, according to its website. The products can be purchased at retail locations, specialty markets and restaurants across Florida.
The company also sells greens to a major meal-kit delivery service provider and frequently partners with local food banks, according to the news release.
"Green Life Farms is delighted to work with Publix to provide fresh, clean, locally-grown leafy greens to their customers," said John Hallé Jr., sales manager for Green Life Farms, in the news release. "We are pleased to work with a company that shares our values of reducing waste, improving customer value, and providing quality products to our neighbors who buy them."
Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned, said Boone.
Green Life Farms serves 270 Publix locations in South Florida, the news release stated.
