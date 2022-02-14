Sorry, an error occurred.
Valentine and Suzeth Wilson seal their marriage with a kiss on Valentine's Day 2022 in Punta Gorda.
Couples gather under a pavilion for the group marriage ceremony on Valentine's Day.
Stacy and Charlie Rosenbarger pose for photos before the ceremony.
PUNTA GORDA -- Friends, family and the engaged gathered at Laishley Park on Monday afternoon to take part in 12 simultaneous marriages.
The group wedding was organized by Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Roger Eaton and Crystal Henderson, director of Official Records.
Each of the dozen brides was able to have their own entrance during the ceremony with their grooms.
All the couples than gathered on a stage overlooking the Peace River, where Eaton welcomed them, oversaw the exchange of vows, and presented the couple with their marriage certificates.
The area around the stage included wedding decorations, seats for family and friends, and a small table of refreshments for the combined wedding party.
"This has been a fantastic event," Henderson said.
Eaton said that he is happy "to help couples embark on a new, happy life together."
Those gathered for the ceremony were in good spirits thanks to the sunny weather, though the strong wind on Monday did chill a few attendees.
"It was wonderful," said Valentine Wilson, hugging his new wife Suzeth after the ceremony.
"It was very nice," said Stacy Rosenbarger, celebrating with her husband, Charlie, and their friends.
The group marriage event was first conducted on Valentine's Day in 2020.
Eaton said that Feb. 14 had always been a day in high demand for civil marriage ceremonies — sometimes beyond what the Clerk's Office could accommodate.
