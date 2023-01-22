Dakota Premium Hardwoods

Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a hardwood and lumber industry provider, will be the first tenant in the Florida Gulf Coast Logistics Center in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA — Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a hardwood and lumber industry provider, will be the first tenant in the new Florida Gulf Coast Logistics Center in Punta Gorda.

The national lumber provider recently signed a lease at the 378,000-square-foot warehouse logistics center being constructed on the grounds of the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park, according to a news release.


