PUNTA GORDA — Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a hardwood and lumber industry provider, will be the first tenant in the new Florida Gulf Coast Logistics Center in Punta Gorda.
The national lumber provider recently signed a lease at the 378,000-square-foot warehouse logistics center being constructed on the grounds of the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park, according to a news release.
The development, at 9450 Piper Road in Punta Gorda, is being built by Equus Capital Partners. The property is near the Punta Gorda Airport and Interstate 75, as well as an under-construction FedEx Ground facility.
Dave Gammon, Charlotte County economic development director, said the economic development committee is excited about both Equus’ building and the signing of Dakota Premium Hardwoods as its first tenant.
“By constructing a speculative distribution facility, Equus has taken a huge leap of faith in our market, and the signing of this first lease is proof that the quality of the building, the proximity to I-75, and Punta Gorda’s ideal location to service markets throughout Southwest Florida will continue to attract new companies and new jobs to Charlotte County,” Gammon said.
Dakota Premium Hardwoods has leased a 75,000-square-foot industrial space, according to Kasey Brennan, spokesperson for True Blue Communications.
“This will be the company’s 11th location in the U.S. and first location in Florida,” the news release stated.
Dan Miller of Colliers represented the landlord, Equus Capital Partners, LTD, and Rian Smith of CBRE represented the tenant, according to the news release.
“The Punta Gorda market has emerged as the new epicentre for this type of distribution project. It’s a good location to serve all of Florida as a regional distribution center, with Sarasota County to the north and Collier County to the south,” Miller said in the release.
Construction on Dakota Premium Hardwoods’ space is expected to be completed in September.
