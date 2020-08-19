PUNTA GORDA — Holiday events typically set in Downtown Punta Gorda are taking a hit this year due to concerns of crowds and coronavirus.
The annual Christmas Tree lighting event − typically held Dec. 4 − has been canceled by its organizers, the 2020 Tree Lighting Committee.
Because the city doesn't technically sponsor Halloween in the Historic District they can't cancel people from gathering in the downtown area to trick-or-treat, but they do hope to discourage it.
"It’s not necessarily that we are saying 'no' to Halloween," said Mayor Nancy Prafke at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "It’s just 'no' to this event where thousands of people descend upon the Historic District from (local areas and) surrounding counties."
The crowds have gotten so thick over the years that the Punta Gorda Police Department has had to block off streets to maintain safety.
"Its tough when you have an event that really isn’t an event," said PGPD Capt. Norman Nahra. "Last year, we kind of took the lead and we closed off the streets so I think the city would be OK in advertising that we are not participating in this event."
Nahra went on to say the police department will have extra patrol officers in the city's historic area in case people do turn out this Halloween.
He also suggested the city encourage families to remain in their own neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.
"We will try and get the word out," said City Manager Howard Kunik. "This is (an) organic ... non-event event (but) we will get the word out that things have changed this year as best as we can."
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said she can see residents still decorating their houses and accepting trick-or-treaters but in mass quantities it just isn't safe.
"COVID-19 is a very, very real problem that isn’t going away," Matthews said. "I just don’t know how we can (support this) safely and accommodate everybody that needs to be accommodated."
Council Member Debby Carey said she can't imagine any homeowners wanting hundreds of kids marching up to their doors for candy this year.
"I just think we have to write off 2020," Carey said. "We didn’t get to do a lot of things that we love (this year) and I know Halloween is a visceral part of our community, but I don’t see how (we can support this)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.