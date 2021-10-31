PUNTA GORDA — For Carol Barger, being able to bring her three Shelties — Zen, Zipper and Zayne — was a treat after all those months cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They're my best friends and they're always happy," Barger said, whose dogs took home the grand prize at the Fourth Annual Pet Costume Parade at History Park in Punta Gorday Sunday.
"They got me through the pandemic, so I wanted to bring them outside to enjoy this beautiful weather and see their other friends; it feels pretty good,"
Barger also dressed up for the parade as a chef with the Shelties, aged 10, 7, and 4, each wearing cheeseburger costumes.
"The inspiration for their costumes comes from the old Saturday Night Live skit 'Cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger," she said.
Barger and her Shelties were a set of four winners at the Halloween pet parade at the park, 501 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda.
Each winning team was awarded treats and gift cards to the vendors at the Sunday History Park Market.
Susan Montcrieff and her Newfoundland Malcom, 9, took home the first place prize. Malcom's costume was a big yellow school bus with the phrase "Stool Bus" written on the side.
"He’s a big Newfoundland and he has a lot of stool, so I named it a 'Stool Bus,'" Montcrieff said.
Arno Wehr and is Chihuahua named Diva took home second place with her alligator costume.
Cairn terrier Murphy, 16, who has competed in all four pet parades, took home third place for his spider costume.
Owner Kathy Ribik said Murphy is still spunky despite his age.
"He tolerates a lot," she said laughing. "The costumes never seem to annoy him."
Around 50 dogs participated in the Halloween pet parade.
Parade judge Otha Hansford said the competition gets harder every year.
"We've gotten more and more people involved and the costumes are getting cuter and cuter," he said. "It’s hard to make the decision."
Hansford said they started out with around 20 finalists Sunday and narrowed it down to the final four.
"The participation and support of the community is fantastic and we hope to carry on the tradition as long as we can," said Sandy Moon, executive director of the Punta Gorda Historical Society, which oversees the Sunday History Park Market, as well as the pet parade.
"It’s fun to see the dogs owner’s participating by dressing up, as well," Moon added. "I think it being on Halloween made it a little more special this year."
For more information about the Punta Gorda Historical Society and the History Park, go to PuntaGordaHistory.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.