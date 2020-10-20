PUNTA GORDA — Halloween is for the dogs this Sunday as the Punta Gorda Historical Society hosts its 3rd Annual Pet Costume Parade at History Park in Punta Gorda.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Price (Brown) House in the back of the park, which is located at 501 Shreve St.
"We were not going to host the event this year due to COVID-19," said PGHS spokesperson Sandy Moon, "but with the decline in cases and deaths, as well as the reopening of the state, we felt that we would create a Facebook Poll to 'test' the public waters."
Moon said they received a 95% positive response to holding the event after a month of polling.
"Many (respondents) indicated that the cancellation of so many events has limited people on options to enjoy themselves and for a short 90 minutes they can safely participate in an event such as this," Moon said. "We're all trying to do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"They also indicated they are onboard with social distancing and wearing a mask, but continuing to forgo all social gatherings − like upcoming holidays that they go to every year − can be a drain."
The parade will take place during the PGHS History Park Market that runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.
Kathy Ribik and her 15-year-old cairn terrier Murphy have participated in both the previous years' parades.
"We’re going to be there with Murphy and hopefully the year after that even," Ribik said. "If he keeps trudging along and enjoying it, we will be there every year."
Judging for the best pet costumes will take place in the open grass area across from the fountain and the Quednau-Hindman (yellow) house.
First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.
While this year's prizes have yet to be revealed, last year's included:
- A $20 Walmart gift card and a dog treats for first place,
- A $15 Walmart gift card and slightly smaller bag full of dog treats for second place,
- A $10 Walmart gift card and an even smaller bag full of dog treats for third place.
PGHS representatives will be encouraging social distancing as well as other other safety practices at the park.
"We are asking the community to maintain social distancing during the event as well as the farmer’s market," Moon said. "Bring hand-sanitizer and wear a mask if you cannot socially distance."
"We are fortunate to have space to spread out," Moon continued, "and are pleased to offer this option for our patrons and the community to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the park."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.