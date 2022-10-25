PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., hosted its annual free family pumpkin decorating event Saturday.
Families brought their own pumpkins and the library supplied materials for decorating.
Halloween is Monday.
Punta Gorda will not be hosting the city festival this year due to Hurricane Ian, it announced online.
“After much discussion and careful consideration, the city of Punta Gorda is encouraging residents to make alternate plans this Halloween,” it said. “Hurricane Ian has left the city with a number of areas that no longer have functioning street lights.”
It noted there are still traffic signals and stop signs that have not been replaced along with debris in the city.
City Hall Annex, it said, won’t be having trick-or-treating at it this year.
There are, however, lots of holiday events coming up over the next week.
ENGLEWOOD
The Old Englewood Village Association hosts the 25th annual Halloween Safewalk from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. on West Dearborn St., Englewood. As in years past, businesses will treat the trick-or-treaters to candy, handing out the goodies on Halloween night. Some areas are blocked by construction and Hurricane Ian damage, but there are plenty of safe places to go. The route is online at www.oldenglewood.com.
NORTH PORT
The annual trick or treat is still on at North Port. It is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
“North Port staff and a variety of community partners line the park and walking paths with kid–friendly Halloween displays and plenty of candy to fill trick-or-treaters bags,” the city said in a news release. “Anyone looking for a low-sensory offering can join us at 4 p.m. to enjoy the displays and candy without loud music or flashing lights.”
If there is rain, a version of trick-or-treat will take place at the nearby George Mullen Activity Center gym.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Also from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office hosts Cops & Goblins, a family-friendly event at Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. It’ll feature vehicle displays, candy, crafts and face painting. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/copsngoblins.
VENICE
In Venice, the Downtown Halloween Parade takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, hosted by Venice MainStreet.
The lineup is at Centennial Park at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 with the parade from 5 to 5:15 p.m.
“Kids in costume can trick-or-treat the downtown merchants immediately afterward,” Venice officials stated in a social media post.
ARCADIA
Arcadia trick-or-treat hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
OSPREY
Through Oct. 31 a Halloween-themed light show transforms Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey into “Spooky Point.”
“Guests will follow an eerily lit path through the woods, encountering flying ‘ghost orchids,’ giant ‘bat orchids,’ dangling ‘spider orchids,’ vine-twisted skeletons, and other surprises along the way,” it said.
There will a hay maze and nighttime walk. Tickets need to be purchased in advance.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus is at 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
For more information, visit https://selby.org/hsp/hsp-special-events/lights-at-spooky-point.
MORE HALLOWEEN FUN
Halloween Notte returns to Charlotte County Fairgrounds through Oct. 31, with a “kid-friendly haunted house” during the day and a “scarier” situation at night. Also includes zombie paintball, ax throwing and other activities. The Charlotte County Fairgrounds are at 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit halloweennotte.com.
Trunk or Treat take place at at the Franz Ross Park YMCA starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 29. It includes performances, food, escape room, games and more. Franz Ross Park YMCA is at 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p89yxza.
SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S River Road, Englewood, will begin its Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Come in costume for a free evening of fun.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area), will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be free food and lots of candy. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be more cars giving out treats this year than in previous years. A free dinner will be included.
Cars & Candy will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce is hosting Cars & Candy after an annual event at Oscar Scherer State Park was canceled due to Hurricane Ian damage. The new event is also a fundraiser and food drive for South County Food Pantry. Donations go to the Community Hurricane Relief. The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Paradise Grill, 1097 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. For more information, visit https://ospreynokomisflorida.com/events/cars-and-candy-community-halloween-fun-day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.