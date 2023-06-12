PUNTA GORDA — When rain washed out many Friday activities at Happy Hour Marketplace, co-owners of the weekly event decided to call it quits — at least at that location.

"It rained nearly every week," said Charles Edwards who, along with James Abraham, are seeking to revitalize the east side of Punta Gorda that decades ago was the community's center of commerce.


   
