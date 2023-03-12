From left, Justin Brand, Bill Comber, Alexia Martin and Jessica Tkac socialize Saturday evening at Harbor Nights, held by the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda YMCAs, at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
Steve and Nancy Jordan, of Punta Gorda, look at artwork named “Keel” on Saturday evening at Harbor Nights, held by the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda YMCAs, at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
From left, Lindsay Decker, Darin McCurdy, Bill Dryburgh, Cathie Dryburgh and Gary Cardillo pose while attending Harbor Nights on Saturday, held by the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda YMCAs, at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
Hundreds of people attended Harbor Nights on Saturday, held by the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda YMCAs, at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Attendees gather recently at Harbor Nights, held by the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda YMCAs, at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
SUN Photos BY SCOTT LAWSON
Casey Thames and Chris Magliozzi pose Saturday at Harbor Nights, held by the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda YMCAs, at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Standing on a pier along the Peace River, Jodi Mann, of Punta Gorda pose with Karen Tate, Susan Cunningham and Chris Vandeven, all of North Port, on Saturday evening at Harbor Nights.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Hundreds of people attended Harbor Nights on Saturday at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Ron Howard and Beth Sargent pose while attending Harbor Nights, held by the Franz Ross and Punta Gorda YMCAs, at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Cleveland.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Katie Moore, of Punta Gorda, looks at some items that were a part of a silent auction Saturday night at the YMCA Harbor Nights held at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
