PUNTA GORDA — Work is scheduled to begin today on a new phase of the city's Harborwalk project in Gilchrist Park.
The project includes renovations for the sidewalk, lighting and landscaping between Gill Street (the Gilchrist gazebo) to West Berry Street, according to a city press release.
West Retta Esplanade will remain open to local traffic at all times. A pedestrian detour and signage for the project will also be placed in the area.
City staff anticipates temporary impacts to local traffic due to delivery and hauling of equipment and material for the project.
Work is planned between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to run through Sept. 30, weather and operations permitting.
City staff encourages motorists to drive with extreme caution and be alert for pedestrians and workers in the right-of-ways along West Retta Esplanade.
Pavement rejuvenation work begins in Punta Gorda
Motorists should be on the lookout for detours and workers along multiple streets within the city of Punta Gorda.
Beginning today, roadway signage will be placed for the city's pavement rejuvenation project, planned to run through May 22, according to a city press release.
The work will take place on the following streets:
- Ryan Blvd. from Bal Harbor Blvd. to the cul-de-sac
- LaCosta Island Circle
- Acalypha
- Paspalum
- Coral Tree
- Coco Plum
- Carissa
- Philadendron
- Burland St. from Elizabeth St. to Cooper St.
The roadways will be open to local traffic only. Detours and impact to traffic should be anticipated.
The hours of operation will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The city urges drivers to use extreme caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-ways.
For more information on either project, contact St. Project Manager Linda Sposito at 941-575-5060 between the business hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday though Friday.
