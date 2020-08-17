PUNTA GORDA — A finish line could be in sight for the Punta Gorda “drag race” on northbound U.S. 41 just before the Peace River Bridge.
Currently, the switch from three lanes to two lanes right before the bridge causes snarls as motorists in the left lane try to merge, increasing the likelihood of vehicle crashes.
Alterations to this area and more will be discussed at today’s city council meeting as part of a potential “lane repurposing study” that will look at existing and potential roadway configurations for northbound U.S. 41.
If the city council votes to apply for the study, results could be incorporated into a roadway resurfacing project being designed by the Florida Department of Transportation.
The FDOT project is currently scheduled for 2023.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
A major challenge for drivers in that area is there is only one “continuous through lane,” according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
“Starting from Carmalita Street, if a driver is in the left lane, they will need to change lanes to the center or right lane in order to make it onto the Peace River Bridge as the left lane ends in a series of unprotected left turn lanes (Retta Esplanade, Harborside Avenue and at the Four Points hotel).
“By repurposing, or reconfiguring, the way the existing asphalt area is used, it may be possible to limit mixing and reduce crash risk,” Reichert said.
In 2019, East Marion Avenue and U.S. 41 ranked as the No. 1 spot for accidents within the city limits with 19 reported to the Punta Gorda Police Department, according to PGPD Public Information Officer Lt. Dylan Renz.
At northbound U.S. 41 and Retta Esplanade there were 10 accidents reported last year and only two reported at U.S. 41 and Harborside Avenue.
Reichert said both the city and FDOT will be seeking public opinion as the study moves forward.
“Public engagement is a priority of the city,” Reichert said, “and should the City Council direct staff to develop an engagement strategy for this project, creative ways of gathering public input will be employed.”
