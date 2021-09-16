Healing through history: Blanchard House Museum to reopen in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — With hope, healing and history in mind, the Blanchard House Museum plans to reopen its doors Saturday.
The museum, located at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19.
Since then, volunteers have curated multiple virtual exhibits and more through its website, BlanchardHouseMuseum.org., but thought it time to open back up to the public.
"We are calling this our grand reopening after the pandemic scare," said museum Executive Director Martha Bireda. "We realize other things are still out there so we are going to still be very careful."
A reopening event is set for Saturday outside the Blanchard House from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with small indoor tours available for groups of 10 at a time.
Bireda said they had decided to reopen months ago, before the COVID-19 Delta variant became an issue.
"While our doors have been closed, we are an educational institution and we felt we had a mandate to keep educating the public despite the pandemic," she added.
The Blanchard House Museum focuses on the preservation and study of artifacts related to the history, culture and contributions of Black residents in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
The museum features permanent and temporary exhibits at the little house, built in 1925 for local fisherman Joseph Blanchard and his wife, Minnie.
In 2002, the house was moved three blocks to its current location. The museum was established in 2004.
The September before closing, museum organizers had curated a new exhibit all about healing.
Called “African Origins of Modern Health," the exhibit examined the roots of African medical practices and practitioners, including herbalists, bone setters, diviners, spiritualists and traditional surgeons.
"We are encouraging people to probably spend more time with our changing exhibit ("African Origins of Modern Health")," Bireda said. "We really are very interested in healing in our society."
Looking ahead, Bireda said they hope to spread this healing into other facets of society beyond physical health.
"There is so much anger and conflict (in our culture today)," Bireda said. "We don’t have to be this way. If we could understand how we got to be this way, perhaps we could make some changes."
In February 2022, Bireda said they are considering hosting exhibits and discussions relating to the Ocoee Election Day Massacre of 1920, where a White mob attacked Black residents in northern Ocoee, Florida.
The mob killed many citizens, burning down their homes and community.
"There is so much controversy now about telling history," Bireda said. "We tell history (at the museum) in an unbiased way and we do our research.
"If there is an episode in Florida history that is uncomfortable, we still want people to come in and see the exhibit, and to know how they can be a positive change agent so that that kind of thing doesn’t happen again."
She said they hope to have similar discussions on the Rosewood Massacre of 1923 — a racially motivated attack and destruction of the mostly African American town of Rosewood, Florida.
"Even history that might be uncomfortable it is important to know how we can prevent anything like that from happening again," Bireda said. "The only way that America can really live up to her ideals — equality, freedom and justice for all — is for all of us to come together and look at our commonalities.
"All of us want the same things and all of us want the same things for our children."
Beginning Sept. 20, the museum will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information about the museum, its exhibits and its safety requirements can be found on its website or by calling 941-575-7518.
