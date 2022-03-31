PUNTA GORDA — High winds Wednesday afternoon helped spread a single townhome fire into one that quickly consumed an entire residential building at Emerald Pointe in Punta Gorda, according to Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs.
Briggs said several 911 calls were made from residents at Emerald Pointe, 25188 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, reporting the fire around 2:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished for the most part a little after 4:30 p.m.
A building containing seven townhomes was destroyed by the fire; however, nobody was injured, including a deaf cat that was later found unharmed.
"This was about as large as it gets for us," Briggs said of the fire, which, he added, was probably the biggest residential fire they've experienced in 30 years.
"The actual location where the fire started was at the south end of the structure and with the wind going north," he said. "The biggest factor for us was certainly the wind; it just fanned the flames and increased intensity and made it very difficult."
Winds reached anywhere from 25 to 30 mph around the time of the fire Wednesday.
The State Fire Marshal's office is still investigation the cause and origin of the Emerald Pointe fire, but Briggs said their involvement is a standard procedure.
"This is a large and high value property so when the state comes in, it's not necessarily because of a suspicion," Briggs said. "We bring them in to handle the investigation.
"Looking at the buildings, my heart goes out to the residents."
Emerald Pointe stretches along Charlotte Harbor on the east side of the U.S. 41 bridges. The building that was destroyed sits closer to the harbor than Marion Avenue.
Two boats and an adjacent property's dock were also damaged by the fire.
Because of the winds, Briggs said, the fire was able to move quickly through the building.
"The adjacent buildings are so close in proximity and tight and once we realized that, along with the influence of the wind, we went from offensive attack to defensive because the fire was running under the building and in the attic," he said. "We went to defensive at that point to protect the other structures."
Briggs said PGFD has been training at Emerald Pointe for decades because of its location on the water, as well as its age.
"We have kind of preplanned Emerald Pointe for around 30 years," he said. "The complex has been around probably since the 1970s and it's a beautiful community, but it does have challenges."
Briggs said they knew what they were up against with a waterfront community.
"We utilized our fire boat and the Charlotte County Sheriff's fire boat," he added, "and were able to get to the fire from the waterside and the backside of the property."
First responders from Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Fire/EMS, as well as the Punta Gorda Police Department, assisted with the fire.
Briggs said it could have been much worse without their help.
"I’m proud of the way our personnel performed and proud of the response from other local agencies," he said. "Without the assistance of local agencies, I think this could have had a much different outcome."
Punta Gorda firefighters and staff were still at the scene Thursday morning to "mop up" the area.
High winds of 22 to 24 mph, including gusts as high as 32 mph, were also still in the area.
"Right now we're in the process of mopping up to put out any hidden hot pockets and small fires still there ... just make sure it is completely extinguished," Briggs said. "High winds are coming in today so our stance is to make sure we don’t have another day like yesterday."
The Red Cross provided assistance to three homeowners whose residences were destroyed. Others either left the scene or refused assistance.
PGFD is also assisting residents with anything they might need. Currently, the building is still listed as unsafe but, once that is lifted, it will be turned back over to the owners.
"This is an amazing community," Briggs said. "This is truly a disaster and one thing we know about a disaster is that it does bring the best out of people — neighbors taking care of neighbors and having general concern for occupants and even the ones who don't live here full time.
"It goes without saying the fact no one was injured is the most important," he added. "Even the deaf cat was located and unscathed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.