PUNTA GORDA — For Vietnam veteran David Martens, the new mural at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda showcasing the area's historic Army airfield is a reminder of not only his own 20 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, but also his family.
"I’ve got all kinds of relatives in the military besides me," said Martens, who retired from the Air Force in 1982. "My father was a bombardier in World War II − this mural reminds me of all that. Also, I’m in the Air Force and a pilot, so I enjoy it."
A dedication ceremony was held last week for the new "Historic Punta Gorda Army Air Field" mural at Veterans Park at the entrance to Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court.
The mural, painted by Lake Placid artist Keith Goodson, is the latest of now more than 30 murals around the city funded by the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, a nonprofit focused on highlighting the area's history through mural art.
"This is actually a re-creation," said Kelly Gaylord, Mural Society president. "We did a mural about the historic Punta Gorda Army Air Field back in 2002 at the Punta Gorda Airport and, unfortunately, we lost it in 2004 with Hurricane Charley."
"This has been 16 years in the remaking," she continued. "We’re very excited to finally bring this really important piece of our history back to life on a new mural."
Built in 1943, the airfield was used from February 1944 to September 1945 to train an estimated 750 U.S. pilots for World War II.
The Army Air Corps staffed the facility with 44 officers and 1,097 enlisted men and had more than 100 aircraft on the ground. Training ended on Sept. 1, 1945, one day before the Japanese surrendered.
"This is a special mural (to me)," Goodson said, "because I was raised on the Avon Park bombing (Air Force) range where my Dad was stationed. He was in the Vietnam War and also is still there after 40-something years, working with the government out of Tampa.
"I'm very proud of my Dad (and) his history with the military," he continued. "When I got wind of this from the (Punta Gorda) Mural Society, I just fell in love with it and put a lot of time and effort into it."
Goodson said it was tough to narrow down the airfield's history to just one mural.
"There was so much information I was given — trying to assimilate all that into one painting was a challenge," Goodson said. "You don’t want to put everything in there and not have a nice painting, so I had to pick and choose what I felt would be the best composition for this particular wall.
"You only have about 2 seconds before anybody sees it driving up − sort of like a billboard but in an artistic way."
The new mural was completed around the end of December 2020. The ribbon-cutting ceremony had been delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
Local officials, members of the Mural Society and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, as well as other area residents were on hand for the dedication.
"We lost this mural during Hurricane Charley when the airport blew away," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey. "We’ve been waiting to put this mural back up (for a long time). We think that Keith captured what we were trying to show about the history of the Punta Gorda Air Field. I think it and the setting are just wonderful."
Goodson said he hopes the new mural lasts longer than its predecessor.
"Hopefully, this will last for a good while … for generations." he said. "We respect our military. We uplift them. We want to give them a remembrance from that time period in the 1940s so this is a great mural to be able to celebrate here in Veterans Park."
For more information about the nonprofits murals and their artists, go to PuntaGordaMurals.org.
