Historic Punta Gorda church eyes future but upgrades needed

PUNTA GORDA — As the area’s first religious congregation — established in 1886 — the historic Bethel A.M.E. Church has served the Punta Gorda community for generations.
Members remain faithful that service will be there for generations to come, but the need for major improvements to their sanctuary, along with a lack of funding, are causing concerns about that future.
“Our membership is mostly retirees and senior citizens and most everybody is living on a fixed income,” said Dottie Rae Fulton, whose family has been involved in the church for years.
“I grew up in this church,” said Richard Fulton. “Our family and relatives were all brought up in this church and have served from one end to another. I hope my grandchildren and great-grandchildren come up in those same steps.”
The Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church sanctuary, located at 260 E. Olympia Ave., was built in 1962.
Their congregation consists of around 25 members; however, their Sunday services have been stalled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which has had an effect on regular donations to the church.
“Coronavirus has been a major setback,” said the Rev. Frankie Fayson III, “a very major setback.”
The last time any major renovations were made to the building was over 15 years ago after taking heavy damage during 2004’s Hurricane Charley.
Since then, the list of needed improvements has become too much for the members.
“We’ve taken care of things a little bit at a time, but it has just gotten out of our hands,” Richard Fulton said.
Some issues at the sanctuary range from water damage to the roof and ceiling panels, weathered roof gutters, a broken air conditioning system, poor internal and external lighting, old flooring and bathrooms, and old and/or broken equipment such as the sanctuary’s sound system, organ and office computers, among other problems.
Church representatives believe around $35,000 will be enough to cover the improvements.
“We were trying to work with the city (of Punta Gorda) to try and get some funding, but they said as of now there was none available,” Richard said.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said they have been working with church representatives for solutions.
“About a year ago, city staff had searched a state and local grants database on behalf of the church for repairs needed and did not find a suitable match,” Reichert said. “We did say that we would keep our eye open for a future match.”
Reichert added they have since found some potential matches and will be checking in with church representatives regarding them.
Richard Fulton said they want to have their sanctuary ready for the future.
“There is going to be the day that we (current members) aren’t going to be around,” he said. “And for those who may follow in our footsteps, we want them to have a good place — a decent sanctuary — to come to and not have to worry about having to come in and fix up everything.
“It’s important that we bring people back in and that we bring young people back in so that we can work with them in going forward, and everything will be OK.”
Despite setbacks at the sanctuary, members continue to provide support and faith within the community.
“We’re active even now,” Fayson said. “We’ve been making donations of clothes and other goods to nursing homes, and giving to the needy and homeless.”
Bethel A.M.E., as a nonprofit, also donates to other local churches and organizations.
They also serve as a partner for One Church One Child of Florida, a nonprofit that provides adoption-related services in partnership with the Florida Department of Children and Families.
More recently, Richard Fulton said they even donated to the Punta Gorda Fire Department.
“We’ve been trying to work with who we can because we like for people to work with us (as well),” Richard said. “If everybody works together (we can all benefit).”
Fayson believes they will be able to raise more funds once the pandemic has passed.
“Once we can get back together and we are passed this COVID-19 situation, we plan on being involved in the community (with events and fundraisers),” Fayson said. “At this time, people are kind of fearful so it might not be as effective as it could be down the road a little bit.”
As far as the congregation’s future, Fayson said the first step is getting their sanctuary repaired and modernized.
“We want to have people come in and be in a comfortable place and be safe and secure,” he said, “to come to a place that is presentable inside and out.
“We know that people are going to start coming back and filling this place because of what has happened (with the pandemic) and we want to be prepared for that for this community and for the area.”
