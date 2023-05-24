Good day to all!

Did you know sawmills were so important in the area’s early history that one of the first came all the way from Kentucky?


   

“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday. The Charlotte County Historical Society’s mission is to advocate and support local history through education, initiatives and projects in Charlotte County. For more information, visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society online, or call 941-769-1270.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments