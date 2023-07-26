Sinkhole

A basketball-sized hole opened on West Olympia Avenue near Sullivan Street, requiring part of the road to be closed while the Florida Department of Transportation repairs it.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — A hole larger than a basketball opened on one of downtown Punta Gorda’s busiest roads.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on West Olympia Avenue and Sullivan Street to repair the damage, according to a Punta Gorda Police Department social media post late Tuesday.


   
