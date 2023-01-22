PUNTA GORDA — Adeline Seakwood suspected her daughter had something planned for her upcoming 100th birthday — but she wasn’t sure where and when it would be, she said.
Nanette Leonard said she was planning a surprise birthday bash for her mother ahead of her actual birthday on Jan. 27.
The two share memories of Seakwood’s careers and marriage to Herbert J. Seakwood.
“We had 36 fantastic years of a romantic marriage,” Seakwood said. “I miss him terribly.”
He died in November 2016.
Seakwood said she attributes her longevity to being very active.
“My daughter keeps me alive; she has kept me busy.”
Seakwood can be seen around town at fundraisers and dancing at Harpoon Harry’s when the BoogieMen are playing.
“She loves to dance,” Leonard said.
Leonard moved in with her parents a decade ago.
When the Seakwoods moved to Punta Gorda, Adeline Seakwood left a busy life and career in New York.
Her first taste of show business was when her mother wrote, produced and directed an off-Broadway show — “Lest We forget,” and cast 9-year-old Adeline in a part.
In adulthood and before meeting her husband she was a John Robert Powers model and was cast in a few commercials.
She went on to become an extra in movies, including “North by Northwest” — the Alfred Hitchcock film where she was in a scene with Cary Grant.
Seakwood recalled that Grant was in front of her in an elevator scene when she whispered in his ear, “My mother will never forgive you” if he didn’t move aside.
Grant moved to his left so Seakwood could be seen on camera when they started shooting the scene again, Leonard said.
Seakwood decided to work behind the camera and became she became a production coordinator for both movies and TV shows.
She shared memories of the time she went to Paul Newman’s home to take notes. Her work on feature films brought her in contact with Robert Redford, Christopher Reeves, Peter Falk, Michael J. Fox, Farrah Fawcett and Burt Reynolds, among others.
Deciding her profession needed protection of a union, Seakwood co-founded Local 161.
It represented production secretaries and script supervisors at the time, but Seakwood fought to have their titles changed and now they are called production coordinators and script supervisors.
Seakwood worked on TV shows in the 1960s, including “Naked City,” “The Patty Duke Show, and “The Defenders.”
She and her husband eventually retired to Punta Gorda.
Right after she arrived in town, she was invited to a party and soon it became known Seakwood can play the piano.
“I formed a trio here — The Three Tones.”
The women performed at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
Seakwood joined the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association where she has served as “Sunshine Lady” for many years.
On Jan. 13, Leonard had her mother dress up and they entered the PGICA building on Shreve Street where more than 90 of Seakwoods friends yelled “Happy Birthday.”
Leonard walked her down a red carpet, and the room was decorated in balloons depicting an Oscar and the number 100.
A movie of Seakwood’s life was displayed on a giant screen, and yes, there was dancing.
The festivities continued Jan. 16, when the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes gathered at Laishley’s Crab House and again, celebrated Seakwood’s birthday.
Two days later, Punta Gorda proclaimed “Adeline Seakwood Day” and Mayor Lynne Matthews presented Seakwood with the gold-embossed proclamation during the City Council meeting.
On her actual birthday, a virtual celebration will take place and all who want to wish her well are invited to participate.
