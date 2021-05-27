PUNTA GORDA — Around 22 homes had to be evacuated Wednesday night after a two-car crash on U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda caused a natural gas leak.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Acline Road about 8:24 p.m. when the two vehicles collided, according to a Charlotte County Fire and EMS report.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the state road had to be closed, as well.
A grey Hyundai, involved in the collision, had left the road and ran over a natural gas main that was pressurized at 355 psi.
The gas screaming out of the vent sounded "like a jet engine," according to a Charlotte Fire & EMS social media post.
Occupants of both vehicles refused to be treated or transported to a hospital.
Due to the possibility of an explosion from the natural gas, the homes were evacuated for a few hours until Charlotte Fire's special operations team was able to locate a gas valve and shut it off.
Multiple crews from Charlotte Fire, Punta Gorda Police and Fire departments, along with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office responded to to the call.
Charlotte Fire reported that although natural gas is known to dissipate quickly in the air, crews used meters to search around the homes to make sure there weren't any pockets of natural gas lingering before allowing residents to come back to their homes.
