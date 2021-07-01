PUNTA GORDA — A Honda sedan crashed into the front of a Verizon Wireless store in Punta Gorda early Thursday morning, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

The driver of the car missed a turn near northbound U.S. 41 and Carmalita Street around 8 a.m. and drove up into the entryway of the store.

Neither of the two passengers were injured.

As for the Verizon store, which was not open at the time, the front window glass was broken, but no structural damage was reported.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

