PUNTA GORDA — "Hope" is the main truth that abuse, rape and addiction survivor Tina Levene wants to share with those who might be suffering.
"I want people to know, and really accept and understand, that no matter what their circumstances, the truth is that there is always hope," Levene said. "It doesn’t matter if it’s a medical diagnosis, or an addiction or abuse, trauma — whatever they are going through — there is hope and don't quit."
Levene, 46, is an author, public speaker, and radio and TV host. She will be speaking Saturday about her own struggles with alcohol and addiction as part of the Today Matters Mental Health Ministries monthly service.
The service begins at 4 p.m. in the Life Center at 1st United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. Book signing also will be available starting at 3 p.m.
"I’m a survivor of rape, domestic violence and abuse, and that was all before the age of 18, and that really ignited that addiction (in my college years) because I was using addictions to numb my pain and hurt," Levene said. "Oftentimes, that’s what people do when they are drinking or using drugs — they are trying to escape reality.
"But slowly through therapy, faith and 12-step recovery programs, I learned that there is a different way of life when there is actual healing and that we do recover."
Levene, who said she is 23 years in recovery from addictions, has also spent time as a comedian and recently took up bodybuilding.
"I just competed in my first competition July 31, 2021, in Jacksonville in the old ladies category (45-plus year old)," she said, laughing.
She said humor is helpful in breaking the ice not only with substance-abuse recovery groups but also with individuals.
"When I go in and speak to young people in jail, they see me as I am today and I make them laugh and the females in particular," Levene said. "This one young girl, I shared with them my testimony and my story of being raped and abused and everything and she looked at me and said, 'Why are you so happy, your life was s---.
"So I tell them, 'Let me share with you and share my faith.'"
Levene is also the founder and executive director of Victory High School, a nonprofit and private recovery school in Pasco County.
"Not only are we going through a public health crisis with COVID-19, but now we are going through an opioid epidemic and people are overdosing and our children are dying from addictions," she said.
"That’s why I opened the school," Levene continued, "and I always said if there is one student, I would open and now we have four students, with three more in the fall and 13 on our waiting list."
For more information about Levene, her school, and her other efforts, go to TinaLevene.com.
More information about Saturday’s service, or future Today Matters Mental Health Ministries services, can be found at Whatis1st.com.
