PUNTA GORDA — A mandatory indoor mask policy — some exceptions — might become a reality soon in Punta Gorda.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council will have the option to approve a new ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn by anyone over 2 years old at all indoor public places within the city limits.
The ordinance included several exemptions that might be applied to the mask mandate should the City Council choose to keep them.
"The City Council could choose to modify the exemptions," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "Even with the exemptions, the ordinance will further protect public health in our community."
"City Attorney (David Levin) took great care in examining a number of similar ordinances enacted by other municipalities," Reichert continued, "and included exemptions that allow for special extenuating circumstances to be taken into consideration."
Face masks would not be required in the following situations, according to the proposed draft ordinance:
- People are observing social distancing.
- The face covering causes impairment due to existing health conditions.
- It conflicts with the Americans with Disabilities Act for that person.
- Talking to someone who is hearing impaired who needs to see the mouth of the person speaking.
- Working in a business where you do not have interactions with others.
- Working in a business where the use of a face covering would hinder performance of duties.
- Exercising and still maintaining social distancing.
- Eating or drinking at a restaurant while maintaining social distancing and seated at a table or bar.
- Employed as public safety, other life safety or health care personnel.
- Obtaining a service involving the nose or face where removal of a face covering is necessary (salons, barber shops, etc.).
- Engaged in an activity where some other form of face covering is required.
The mask mandate would also require all people preparing or serving food to wear a face covering.
If approved, the new policy would take effect "as soon it is passed by the City Council," Reichert said. "(It) will be in effect for 90 days unless repealed by the City Council prior to this expiration date."
Contract for new city manager to be considered
At Wednesday's meeting, Punta Gorda staff will present the City Council with the negotiated contract for incoming City Manager Gregory Murray, a former county administrator for Washington County, Maryland.
If approved, Murray will begin employment with the city on Aug. 24.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
