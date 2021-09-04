PUNTA GORDA — Building height remains a hot topic for some Punta Gorda residents as the city maps out its vision for future development.
At a recent presentation for the first draft of new development regulations, resident Bob Fritz said building heights over 100 feet anywhere in the city was too much.
“The height’s going to be a problem,” Fritz said. “I’ll just say that right now.
“The reason Dover Kohl (consulting firm) is here is because of building heights that were proposed at one point in time (and) 100 feet downtown is not going to work.”
The building height issue first came to light in 2018 when the city proposed increasing height limits from 50 feet to 84 feet in the downtown area.
After resident backlash, the effort was absorbed into the PLAN Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan — a guide for future development in the area — developed by the city and consulting firm Dover Kohl & Partners.
Since then, Dover Kohl and city staff have been working on ways to implement form-based codes, which focus more on the physical form of the buildings, as part of Punta Gorda’s new land development regulations.
Dover Kohl Project Director Luiza Leite explained that the 100-feet maximum height was only considered as part of the city’s medical overlay district, which neighbors the downtown area.
“The only one permitted to go up to 100 feet is for buildings that have primarily hospital or medical uses and are within the medical overlay district,” Leite said. “If that’s too high, this is the time to revise it.”
In the presentation, Leite walked the handful of residents and local officials through the FBC draft and examined what the city’s regulating districts and overlaying districts could be, as well as building types and architectural standards.
For area’s like the medical overlay district, they proposed a minimum building height of 60 feet and a maximum of 100 feet, which could only be possible through a community benefit program.
The program is a point-based system for lots over 20,000 square feet and would make them eligible for density or height allowances.
Leite said examples of community benefits would be public improvements; waterfront recreation and boating amenities; nonprofit, art and cultural space; and medical and hospital uses, such as that in the medical overlay district.
“One point could equal one additional dwelling unit per acre in residential density or 2 feet in additional height,” Leite said.
In the downtown area, for example, 15 points could amount to 30 additional feet in building height with a base height of 50 feet.
If a developer was able to accrue those points, they could build up to 80 feet.
“The community benefit program is going to be a really important part of this code,” Leite said. “We have a list of community benefits based on conversations we’ve had for the last three years but understanding and coming up with the right calculation — how much should they (developers) be contributing in order to get the necessary points they need — are the fine tuning tweaks that we now need to get into.”
Dover Kohl expects to release the FBC first draft Oct. 8 with discussion to follow later that month at the city’s planning commission meeting.
The City Council discussion on the draft is planned for Nov. 3 with a Nov. 19. deadline for public comments.
“A lot of communities adopt benefit programs and they haven’t calibrated them enough to make them desirable,” Leite said. “Developers may choose not to do it all and use the base density (or height) because it’s too difficult or too costly.
“That’s something we are now working to calibrate (and how) to make it realistic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.