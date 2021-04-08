PUNTA GORDA — The city's efforts to revamp waterway regulations last year haven't curtailed the boaters who continue to speed through Punta Gorda's canals.
Part of the reason for that is the current regulations are too vague, according to City Council Member John Miller.
"A lot of people might not understand when it reads 'low wake' or 'low speed,' or something like that," Miller said at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "I received an email from one of our residents saying the speed of boat traffic in our canals is totally out of control still."
Miller said the resident suggested the city consider implementing a maximum speed limit of 5 mph within the canals.
"People have a lot of trouble figuring out how fast to go, but people understand 5 mph," Miller continued.
In September 2020, the City Council adopted a rewritten version of its ordinance for vessels, docks and waterways.
The law defined acceptable canal speeds as "Slow Speed Minimum Wake" for all speed zones within the municipal limits.
"Idle Speed No Wake" was also allowed for Ponce de Leon Inlet, Pompano Inlet, Laishley Park Channel, Bass Inlet and Snook Inlet.
The city defined "Slow Speed Minimum Wake" to mean that a vessel must be fully off plane and completely settled into the water.
"The vessel must then proceed at a speed which is reasonable and prudent under the prevailing circumstances so as to avoid the creation of excessive wake or other hazardous conditions which endanger or is likely to endanger other vessels or other persons using the waterway."
Council Member Nancy Prafke said minimum wake or low speed is going just fast enough to maintain steerage but not create wake.
"I don’t feel you can put a specific number as to what miles per hour or knots or whatever it is because different vessels and different conditions might require a variation in the speed," Prafke said.
Another part of the problem is enforceability, Vice Mayor Debby Carey said.
"We discussed this ad nauseam when the ordinance was before us (in September)," Carey said. "We were told (at the time) by our police chief − who I would consider to be an expert in all things enforceable − that this was not enforceable because we don’t have a (large enough) marine police force."
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis told The Daily Sun that they currently have one marine officer, along with a volunteer marine unit, to patrol the city's 55 miles of canals and Charlotte Harbor.
"Our marine officer is out there patrolling every week," Davis said. "Our volunteer unit is out there with the primary goal to educate and be visible."
City Manager Greg Murray said visibility is important for policing the city's waterways.
"We might not be everywhere all the time but we are out there," Murray told The Daily Sun. "Being visible out on the water can be similar to having police officers on the road in getting drivers to slow down."
PGPD is encouraging residents to try to get descriptions or registration numbers of vessels seen speeding in the canals.
"Our marine officer will look for the boat and try to educate the owner," Davis said. "If we don't see the boat ourselves, it's hard to know who was driving the vessel. We've done that a number of times."
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said the City Council will discuss canal speed regulations at a future meeting.
