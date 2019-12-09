PUNTA GORDA — There are stories abound on how to pick the perfect Christmas Tree.
A simple Google search will bring up myths as well as tips for picking your holiday tree. Once it’s up for decorating, safety matters and local authorities share tips.
MYTHS
Traditions and legends come with any holiday, but according to the realchristmastrees.org, the myths about the “Real Christmas Tree have become as attached as the stars on the top.”
1 Real Christmas trees come from pristine forests, making it shameful to use a real tree instead of an artificial one. According to realchristmastrees.org, 98% of all real Christmas trees used each year are grown on farms as sustainable crops, just like corn or pumpkins.
2 Real Christmas trees are a fire hazard. Based on stats compiled by the National Fire Protection Association, fewer than (0.001%) of all real Christmas trees used each year are involved in a fire. Christmas trees can maintain their freshness and moisture content throughout the holiday season with proper care.
3 Many people also complain that a real tree affects allergies. While it’s possible that a person may be allergic to tree pollen or even tree sap, it’s not as widespread as many believe. A real tree itself is unlikely to produce pollen during December, but by being outdoors for years in the field, it can collect pollen, dust, mold or other allergens. That said, so can an artificial tree stored in an attic, basement or shed.
FACTS
In Punta Gorda’s Dec. 6 “Weekly Highlights Report”, the Punta Gorda Fire Department offered up some tips for the holidays not only on how to pick the longest-lasting tree but also the safest.
1 When selecting the perfect natural tree, needles on the tree should be green and the trunk should be sticky to the touch. Old trees can be identified by bouncing the tree trunk on the ground and looking for needles falling off.
2 The base of the tree should be cut at a 45-degree angle and placed in water. Do not place your tree close to a heat source. Heat will dry out the tree, causing it to be more easily ignited by heat, flame or sparks.
3 Use only non-flammable decorations and inspect lights for frayed wires, bare spots, and gaps in the insulation, broken or cracked sockets, excessive kinking or other defects before use. Use only lighting evaluated by a nationally recognized laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and do not leave lights on unattended. Do not link more than three light strands, unless the directions indicate it is safe.
OTHER TIPS & INFO
Connect strings of lights to an extension cord before plugging the cord into the outlet. Make sure to periodically check the wires – they should not be warm to the touch. Ensure that trees and other holiday decorations do not block an exit way. In the event of a fire, time is of the essence.
A blocked entry/exit way puts you and your family at risk. As in every season, have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home, test them monthly and keep them clean and equipped with fresh batteries at all times. Know when and how to call for help.
Punta Gorda has been lucky when it comes to holiday fires, especially when it comes to one of the the season’s leading causes of fires: unattended burning candles.
“The National Fire Protection Association reports approximately 8,200 home structure fires that are started by candles per year,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “Fortunately, Punta Gorda has not experienced any candle related structure fires in the past 19 years.”
However, just last month, Charlotte County Fire & EMS announced an unattended candle led to a house fire in Port Charlotte. There were no injuries in that blaze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.