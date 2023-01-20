Holly Oxhandler, a professor at Baylor University will give a talk about how caregivers can combat stress. Her talk is part of a lecture series presented by Today Matters Mental Health, headquartered at New Life Church's Life Center in Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA - A professor who's written a book about how caregivers can deal with stress, will be a guest speaker on Saturday at New Life Church.
Holly K. Oxhandler, a licensed social worker and associate dean at Baylor University, will give tips from her new book - "The Soul of the Helper" on how to avoid burnout.
She will address both home caregivers - those who are caring for a loved one, and professional caregivers providing care for patients and residents in facilities.
Oxhandler spoke with The Daily Sun and gave a preview of what her talk will entail.
Q: What are the problems caregivers face as a result of what they do for a living?
A: While helpers or caregivers oftentimes find a lot of meaning in caring for and serving others, they can simultaneously run the risk of experiencing burnout, stress, secondary trauma or similar occupational hazards.
Q: What would you consider the top risks a nonprofessional caregiver faces?
A: I think burnout, compassion, fatigue, and perhaps a sense of loneliness are among the risks they face. Often, those who identify as helpers are so used to being the one who helps, that they struggle to ask for help, let alone receive help from others. Perhaps they want to avoid being perceived as a burden to others. For some, they may be so busy in their caregiving role(s) that to even slow down may be difficult.
Q: Your book has seven steps "to seeing the sacred within yourself so you can see it in others." What is meant by "sacred" and do you think anyone can achieve this?
A: "Sacred" is a term used across a variety of faith traditions and philosophies, but it essentially means something that transcends the self; something bigger than us as individuals that may be found within us, but also has value independent of us.
Q: What are the seven steps?
A: The seven steps capture this journey of seeking the sacred through the following stages: Speed (at which we are operating through this life as we help and serve others), and are invited to slow down, which can be so difficult for us. We need supports and structures to help steady us, so we can move to a place of being still. When we are in a state of stillness we can see the sacred within. From this place of deeply seeing our inherent worth, we're invited to shift with wholehearted compassion toward ourselves and those around us, seeing the sacred in others. We are then better positioned to serve those around us.
Q: What advice would you give for a "quick fix," so to speak?
A: A first step practice I recommend is deep breathing - breathing in to a count of four through your nose, filling your belly with air (and not holding your breath on the inhale), and then slowly breathing out to a count of six, as if you're blowing on hot soup.
She appears at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Life Center, New Life Church, 507 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 863-244-6289.
Her appearance is part of the monthly series of the Today Matters Mental Health Ministries.
