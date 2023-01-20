Holly Oxhandler.jpg

Holly Oxhandler, a professor at Baylor University will give a talk about how caregivers can combat stress. Her talk is part of a lecture series presented by Today Matters Mental Health, headquartered at New Life Church's Life Center in Punta Gorda.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

PUNTA GORDA - A professor who's written a book about how caregivers can deal with stress, will be a guest speaker on Saturday at New Life Church.

Holly K. Oxhandler, a licensed social worker and associate dean at Baylor University, will give tips from her new book - "The Soul of the Helper" on how to avoid burnout.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments