PUNTA GORDA — Ashley Sandrock, a furloughed surgical technician and single mother, came to pick up a crate of corn Tuesday morning.
Like many Americans, Sandrock has felt the trials the COVID-19 pandemic has put on her family: her 6-year-old son, Carter, not being able to go to school to get fed, and now she's without a steady paycheck.
But Tuesday, she, along with Charlotte County Public Schools, charitable organizations and other members of the public, received over 500 crates of sweet corn at the South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. The corn, which was recently harvested, was grown by U.S. Sugar farmers, packaged by Duda Farm Fresh Foods and delivered by Cheney Brothers.
"It's a good opportunity to get some much-needed food," said Sandrock, who plans to grill her corn. She also will share some ears with her family and friends.
Each crate holds about 50 ears of corn, weighing up to 38 pounds.
"Many farmers have had to plow under ready-to-harvest fresh fruit and vegetable crops because of the market disruption caused by COVID-19," said U.S. Sugar spokesperson Ryan Duffy. "So many food service, school, restaurant, entertainment, and other food-consuming businesses in our communities are closed or purchasing less fresh foods."
There is still a demand, though.
"Although our company generally does not deliver our crops directly to the public, these are challenging times and our people are committed to doing all we can to help get fresh food to families who need it," Duffy said.
More than 100 crates of sweet corn went to local food pantries, such as the ones found at St. Vincent de Paul, which received 40 crates Thursday to serve its over 300 families a day, and Wintergarden Presbyterian Church. Crates were also available to the public.
"There's help available," said Joe Sabatino, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Venice.
"I'm so fortunate we can get things to feed our people," said Barbara Edwards, who was picking up boxes for First Presbyterian Church's food pantry in Port Charlotte. Their food pantry has had more people coming in due to families being out of work.
Earlier Tuesday, 400 crates of corn went to Charlotte County Public Schools to be given to students and their families through the county's weekly feeding program, according to Duffy. Additional crates went to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the Punta Gorda Police and Fire departments and Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
In the past couple of weeks, U.S. Sugar has contributed over 6,000 crates of sweet corn and 1,200 crates of fresh green beans to its workers, as well as families, churches, charities and food banks in Florida.
Corn can be refrigerated for up to a week, Ryan Duffy said. But being such a versatile vegetable, even if some consider it a grain or a seed, there are many different ways to prepare corn to make it last.
To find food pantries or other local resources available, visit www.COADFL.org.
