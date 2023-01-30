Military Heritage Museum board member and Vietnam veteran Sam Harris chats with Judi Harris and museum guide and Vietnam veteran James Brendle about the Huey helicopter and its effect on the Vietnam war.
Museum Board of Directors member C.J. Metcalfe; Huey donors Pat Hawkins and Gus Hawkins; Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler; Military Heritage Museum President Lynne Matthews and museum camp attendee and intern Anthony Mattingly
Huey donor Gus Hawkins stands with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Team members Jon Bautista, Shane Engelauf, Joseph Mills and Nathan Huck. The CCSO Helicopter Team was responsible for the rotor head installation when the Huey helicopter was placed at the Military Heritage Museum.
Donated by Gus and Pat Hawkins, the Huey helicopter is an icon of the Vietnam War.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce staff and members celebrate the Huey's ribbon cutting.
Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler welcomed the guests to the Huey helicopter ribbon cutting, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
More than 100 guests attended the Huey ribbon cutting at the Military Heritage Museum.
PUNTA GORDA - More than 100 guests celebrated the ribbon cutting for the permanent home of the Bell UH-1 Iroquois — known by its military nickname “Huey” — at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda on Thursday.
The Huey was donated to the museum by Gus and Pat Hawkins.
The chopper's new home is approximately 2 miles from the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida at Laishley Park.
