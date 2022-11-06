PUNTA GORDA — The Huey has a home.
While it may not have been its owner’s Gus and Pat Hawkins’ first choice, they know the Bell UH-1 Iroquois — known by its military nickname “Huey” — has a permanent home in Punta Gorda.
Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler told the Punta Gorda City Council the Huey is now owned by the museum. The board of directors voted to give a donation to the Hawkins for the Vietnam War-era aircraft.
Butler said veterans spend time at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, reminiscing about flying or fixing a Huey during the Vietnam War. He said although the board gave money to the couple, they really donated the iconic helicopter to the museum.
Gus Hawkins said he has tremendous respect for Butler, the board, the museum and veterans. Yet, he hoped the story of how Huey made it to Punta Gorda wasn’t political.
The chopper was the Army’s workhorse during the Vietnam War. The Hawkins believed having it two miles away at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida, 120 Laishley Court, was a perfect fit.
However, the Punta Gorda City Council denied the request in April. Some City Council members said no because of “liability, maintenance, vandalism” and other unknowns associated with having it on city owned property.
Veterans and residents spoke in support of having the helicopter moved to Veterans Park.
“I am still disappointed Huey wasn’t approved to be displayed at the Vietnam Veteran Wall in Punta Gorda,” he said. “I’ve heard from a third party that the council was upset that Huey was purchased before there was permission to put it at the wall. We thought the council was going to support it.”
Gus Hawkins said that wasn’t his intention. He wanted to get permission.
They are a bit hard to come by, he said. Hawkins, 71, an engineer, attorney and pilot, found one in Texas and was able to purchase it. He really wanted it to be at the park so veterans could see it there.
“It may have been another six months before I could find another one,” Hawkins said. “You have to find where they are and go get them.”
He said the museum welcomed the Huey in 2021. As it was brought into its temporary home, veterans and their families lined the museum and applauded. It became a part of the outside exhibit that features a tank.
“Gary (Butler) thought that was so wonderful,” Gus Hawkins said. “The reception while Huey was being reassembled went over extremely well. The people were so proud. The sheriff’s department volunteered one of the mechanics to help because it’s very specific on how it’s assembled.”
“The contribution from Gus and Pat will still enable the story of the Huey Helicopter, especially its impact during the Vietnam War, to be passed on from generations to come,” Butler said.
While at the museum, thousands of visitors were introduced to the Huey legacy through self-guided tours and through cockpit tours led by Vietnam War veterans who served on Hueys during the war and Gus himself.
The museum will continue to keep the Huey accessible to visitors.
“We will find impactful ways to ensure the Huey helicopter’s legacy and those military deeply affected by it never be forgotten,” Gus said.
Butler said Huey suffered relatively minor damage during Hurricane Ian. It ripped some of the paint off of the green chopper.
The Military History Museum recently reopened after the storm. The Huey that sits on the front lawn of the museum is one of the first relics those attending the Veterans Day ceremony 11 a.m. Friday will see.
Gus Hawkins said after researching various organizations, the military museum is a “good fit” for the Huey.
“Both myself and Pat lost a classmate in the Vietnam War so we somewhat of have a connection to Vietnam,” he said. “When I meet people at Huey, I hear stories. They blew my mind and far exceeded my expectations.”
One day while Hawkins, who volunteers at the museum was giving a cockpit tour of the Huey, he was speaking to two children who were there with their grandfather. Gus Hawkins asked the man if he had any experience with Huey helicopters.
“The man said, ‘yeah I flew them in Vietnam’ and I told his grandchildren this man is a hero,’” Gus said. “The kids looked at me like — yeah we knew that. These kids had the same chance to sit in a cockpit that their grandfather did about 50 years ago.”
