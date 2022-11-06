Huey 2

Students check out the Huey.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
Huey

The Bell UH-1 Iroquois, known as a Huey, is now at its permanent home at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA — The Huey has a home.

While it may not have been its owner’s Gus and Pat Hawkins’ first choice, they know the Bell UH-1 Iroquois — known by its military nickname “Huey” — has a permanent home in Punta Gorda.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments