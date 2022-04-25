PORT CHARLOTTE — Plans are underway to bring hundreds of tiny homes to an area along Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County.
In February, Simple Life Ventures received County Commission approval to construct 230 tiny homes on around 70 acres of mostly vacant land at 12150 Burnt Store Road near Notre Dame Boulevard, just outside the Punta Gorda city limits.
At Tuesday's meeting, commissioners will hear a request from the company to build another 48 tiny homes. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
If approved, the community will have 278 tiny homes, as well as amenities like a recreation area and other facilities.
Simple Life already has one tiny home community in Lakeshore, Florida, as well as two others in North Carolina.
The homes range from from 585 to 1,085 square feet and have one or two bedrooms.
In Lakeshore, a Polk County unincorporated community, homes run from around $190,000 to almost $260,000.
Attorney Geri Waksler, representing Simple Life, spoke before the county's Planning and Zoning Board earlier this month to request the additional homes. The board approved the request.
"We were before you just a couple months ago for approval to add these site-built tiny homes as a permitted use in this planned development," she said at the April 11 meeting. "When originally conceived as a manufactured home community, all development sites were located outside of the Coastal High Hazard Area because the comprehensive plan prohibits manufactured homes within the CHHA."
The CHHA is an area vulnerable to coastal flooding from tropical storms.
After the company received approval in February to switch to tiny homes, it aimed to expand the project.
"Simple Life now has the ability to locate site-built tiny homes around a lake that was shown on the original concept plan in the northwest corner of the property," she said.
Waksler said a recreation area has also been proposed near the lake.
"The recreation area was expanded in size to still maintain the recreational needs of the community," said Waksler, adding that buffers will be added to "protect the neighbors from the noise and visual impacts from the recreational area."
Simple Life has also agreed to pay around $187 per residential dwelling unit located within the CHHA, a county requirement.
"Simple Life will pay a fee per CHHA unit to address potential evacuation impacts created by any additional units," Waksler said.
Simple Life is also required to prepare an updated traffic study that will look at the community's impact to Burnt Store Road, an already high-traffic road in both Charlotte County and Punta Gorda.
The company will also take into account traffic from any projects that have an approved final detail plan.
"So, anything that’s getting ready to develop that will be putting more traffic on Burnt Store Road will be taken account when they do their updated study," Waksler said. "If necessary, they will enter into an agreement to address any additional improvements that need to be made to Burnt Store Road as a result of the project."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.