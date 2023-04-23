PUNTA GORDA — Tempers flared and frustration was rampant, but some residents walked away satisfied after meeting with adjusters at the pop-up insurance village this week.
Before the doors even opened, claimants formed a long line at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center to seek help and/or refute claims decisions.
But for those who missed it Monday or Wednesday, the Florida Department of Financial Services has set up a helpline for consumers: 877-693-5236; if out of state, call 850-413-3089.
The department's Division of Consumer Services receives and handles complaints against insurance companies. Complaints can also be filed via their online portal at apps.fldfs.com/ESERVICE/Default.aspx, or via email at Consumer.Services@MyFloridaCFO.com.
One of those seeking insurance help was Penny Given, of Punta Gorda, who said her firm, United Property and Casualty Inc., was insolvent and she was dealing with FIGA — the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association.
FIGA was established by the Florida Legislature in 1970 and is part of a nonprofit, state-based, statutorily created system which pays certain outstanding claims of insolvent insurance companies.
Given waited in line since 9 a.m. to speak with someone. She left shortly before 1 p.m.
Her experience was much better after Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County in 2004, she said, when she had a different provider.
"I loved Allstate," she said.
There were others who were insured by UPC at the time of Hurricane Ian, including Sandra Wollschlager, of North Port.
"The information we got is that UPC is insolvent."
Hearing about this from a letter she received, Wollschlager was then told that FIGA had taken over "and an adjuster will be assigned."
Indeed, FIGA was onsite, guiding those who had been insured by UPC.
Claudia Sanchez stood in line and said she came "for supplemental payments."
Frontline Insurance denied her initial claim.
"They denied it because (damages) were due to wind-driven rain," she said, which led to "a lot of arguing."
Her company sent another adjuster who, she said, "estimated significantly more (damages)."
This would be her third time appealing.
Sanchez and her husband, Dr. George Sanchez, live in Port Charlotte and have two businesses in Punta Gorda.
She owns Pilates for Life, and he owns the building that houses his dental practice.
After Hurricane Charley, his roof sustained a half-million dollars in damages, she said. Their insurance company at the time paid the claim but then canceled their coverage, she said.
SOME SATISFIED, SOME NOT
Patti Wiegand went to Monday's insurance village and then came back Wednesday "to ask one question" about her rental property claims.
After some negotiations, all three of her claims were resolved.
"I'm very happy," Wiegand said.
But not everyone was satisfied.
Armed security and Department of Insurance officials from Tallahassee were on hand.
In the section for American Integrity Insurance, one of the 19 firms that sent adjusters, the wait time to speak to an adjuster was well over two hours.
Roof replacement seemed to be the major concern.
Adjuster David Hennessee, of AII, was asked why so many roof claims were being denied.
He cited the new Florida statutes that allow roofs sustaining a certain percentage of damages to be repaired or patched rather than replaced, as was the case prior to the new legislation.
But what if the roof is older and not conforming to the new hurricane and wind mitigation codes adopted in 2017, when Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida?
Previously, the entire roof would be replaced before the new legislation adopted after Hurricane Ian was passed.
Insurance consumer advocate Tasha Carter came to the Insurance Village from Tallahassee to meet with frustrated claimants.
Her Office of the Insurance Consumer Advocate is part of Florida's Department of Financial Services.
Carter said she's heard from "multiple homeowners" who shared stories of insurance companies advising them to repair their roof rather than replace it.
According to various building industry websites, patching tile roofs can cancel out warranties, in addition to leaving a roof destabilized.
Until the new legislation took effect in late 2022 after Hurricane Ian, most tile roofs with leaks, cracked tiles, or holes, would be replaced.
For those having difficulty with their FEMA claims, the Disaster Recovery Center at Tringali Park Recreation Center in Englewood is still open. Assistance is available Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3460 North Access Road, Englewood.
More information can be found on the Office of Insurance Regulation at www.floir.com.
