Iraq War veteran gets new home, big welcome from PG community

PUNTA GORDA — U.S. Army veteran Jonathan Replogle was injured serving his country during the Iraq War and spent 10 days in a coma in 2005.
Now, having recently moved to the area, the Punta Gorda community has found a way to serve him back.
In December, Replogle was awarded a new home in the city as part of the Building Homes for Heroes national organization founded in the early 2000s.
During the weekend of Jan. 23, a handful of community members got together to surprise Replogle with furniture, supplies and other goods to make his new house feel more like a home.
"(Me and my girlfriend) we went outside and there were probably 20 people or so out there and they gifted me with a 75-inch television, pots, pans, different things for the home," Replogle said. "It's just been a huge blessing ... this entire community. I’ve never been to a place where I felt more welcome.
"I can’t be more grateful and thankful for all the things the community has done for me."
May 10, 2005
Life changed forever for Replogle on the night of May 10, 2005, when his convoy was attacked in the "Sunni Triangle of Death" − Mahmudiyah District, Yusufiyah and Mahmoudiyah, among other rural villages − near Baghdad, according to Replogle.
He was in a convoy of roughly 100 armored vehicles driving through the center of Iraq.
The lead vehicle of the convoy came upon a dead cow carcass in the middle of the road. Insurgents would often fill a carcass like it with explosives, which was the case that night, he said.
The convoy's lead driver saw the carcass and hit the brakes.
Replogle was in the passenger seat of a Humvee in the middle of the convoy. At that moment, the driver wasn't looking at the road but was trying to fix their vehicle's radio, instead.
Their Humvee slammed into the back of the vehicle in front of them at around 50 mph, crushing their vehicle.
Replogle said his sergeant, Sgt. Dan Harris, told him later that there were insurgents waiting alongside the road in a ditch.
"They rose up and began attacking our convoy Harris told me for the first time in 2009," Replogle said. "He said they 'disabled the enemy.' He then came around to the side of my Humvee (where he found me) hanging out the passenger side door soaked in my own blood."
On paper, Replogle said the military termed it as a “vehicle rollover" to the best of his knowledge.
"Which, according to Sgt. Harris’s eyewitness account, was not the case," he said.
After the events of May 10, 2005, Replogle spent 10 days in a coma, having suffered injuries to his head − including a traumatic brain injury and PTSD − his back, legs and more.
Welcome to the neighborhood
Building Homes for Heroes helps veterans who were injured while serving the country during the time of war in Iraq or Afghanistan.
The group builds or modifies homes and gifts them − mortgage-free − to veterans and their families.
"When Jon was awarded his home, I wanted to get to know him and help him fulfill his dreams," said City Council Member Nancy Prafke, who helped organize the housewarming surprise. "I also wanted to help this young veteran to get to know our amazing community that he found himself transplanted in."
Prafke got together with Military Heritage Museum board member C.J. Metcalfe, Dr. David Klein and others to welcome Replogle to the neighborhood.
"I would do anything to help a brave veteran," Klein said. "We (as a community) want to demonstrate that this area appreciates our women and men in uniform like no other area and that includes military, police, fire and EMS. It’s an honor, for me, to hang with a guy like Jon."
Metcalfe said that when Replogle moved in, he didn't have "much of anything."
"(He had) a bedroom set and mismatched recliners ... a coffee pot," she said laughing. "As a housewarming (effort), I reached out to residents in Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles and put a call out there for some things that he needed for his home."
"People that came (they just said) 'This is what I got,'" she continued. "This was so cool to be able to help out and participate. I love that that people want to help take care of our veterans ... what a community this is."
Pushed through the system
Replogle, who was honorably discharged in October 2005, said the Army Medical Evaluation Board made many errors when they "separated" him from the Army due to a 10% rating for traumatic brain injury.
"They missed my PTSD rating, which should have been rated minimally at 70% as I meet the criteria and did then as well," Replogle said. "My back condition − intervertebral disc syndrome with spondylosis − should have been rated 60% by the Army MEB as I meet the criteria and did then as well."
Replogle went on to say that his headaches should have been rated at 50%.
"They missed three major disabilities," he said. "The L5 disc in my lower back is pretty messed up and radiates pain constantly from my lower back to my mid-back. For 10 to 15 days a month, I don’t want to leave the house because I'm in so much pain; it’s on that level where I don’t want to get out of bed."
With the help of Metcalfe, Replogle is working on getting his disability paperwork corrected and to finally receive the Purple Heart award.
"I’m entitled to it," he said. "The records show that; it’s that simple. It’s not the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' fault. It’s not the Army’s fault or anything like that. I think it is their fault they didn’t award it to me immediately."
Replogle believes that one reason for his misdiagnosis is that the system was overwhelmed at the time.
"All these guys were coming off the battlefield in Iraq, and I feel like the system was overwhelmed by the influx of veterans that needed to be taken care of," he said. "A thorough examination of each and every single veteran simply did not happen. I know it didn’t happen for me and I meet veterans every where I go who tell me horror stories of how their cases have been mishandled."
Replogle said he isn't trying to speak poorly of the Army or the VA with his efforts.
"I have nothing but great things to say. I just know that they are very large systems and sometimes when a system gets overwhelmed, it makes sense that it would be difficult to give everybody the proper examination and care that they need and in many situations nearly died for."
No regrets
Despite everything he's been through, Replogle said he wouldn't change a thing.
"I would do it all over again in a heartbeat," he said. "Even though I nearly died as a result of my service to the country, it’s been an incredible experience. It’s a story that God wrote in my life and I wouldn’t change one moment of it."
Replogle is currently writing a book about his experiences called "Saved By Grace 5/10/05." While a publication date has yet to be set, he said the new house is the perfect setup to finish the book.
"I'm so blessed to be living in Punta Gorda, and it's all thanks to the amazing nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes who since 2006 has gifted over 225 mortgage-free homes to deserving wounded veterans," Replogle said. "In my life, Building Homes for Heroes has been like the hand of God. My prayer is that their reach and mission would continue to expand and grow as there are many veterans who could use the assistance in America."
For more information about Building Homes for Heroes, go to buildinghomesforheroes.org.
