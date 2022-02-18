PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda residents only need six months of residency to run for office in the city.
At a Feb. 14 meeting, the Punta Gorda Charter Review Committee wondered if that was long enough for those running for City Council.
“How do you validate residency,” asked committee member Donna Peterman. “Because I think some people have post office boxes so is that the residency? Is that the proof?”
The independent committee makes recommendations that define the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of city government.
The seven-member committee discussed if a year of residency would work better for potential candidates.
“I was able to do some independent research and saw that up to a year has been upheld in other areas,” committee member Derek Rooney said. “It’s really whether or not we want to change the provisions in my mind. Not whether or not they stand on their own.”
Referencing City Attorney David Levin’s opinion, Rooney added that a person is considered a resident if they are registered to vote within the city.
“I don’t know what other tests we could reasonably impose,” he said. “You can still be a resident and choose not to claim homestead status.
“I would think that the six-month requirement for residency for homesteading is genuinely considered the period at which, for most states, someone is intending to make that state their primary residence.”
The concern about six months being too short was originally brought to the Charter Review Committee’s attention in December by City Clerk Karen Smith.
Her concern focused on the requirement for candidates to reside in their district for six months prior to the date of election, according to city documents.
Part of that issue also concerned residents who might own multiple homes in multiple districts.
“I think the question is what happens if you have two homes in two districts and you sort of have the choice of selecting which district to run for,” Rooney said. “I don’t know if that’s really a big issue if for instance both residences are within the district.
“Whether I chose to run for one district or another, as long as one home became my long-term residence during the term, that would be fine.”
Committee member Mark MacMahon echoed Rooney’s idea.
“You couldn’t, for example, just claim one of your homes as your primary residence but really live in the other one,” MacMahon said. “If you in fact did live in the one you wanted to run in, you can.”
Rooney examined the reasons someone might want to do this.
“Let’s say they live in District 2 and decided they want to run but there is an incumbent they don’t want to challenge,” Rooney said. “There is no one running in District 3 and if they have a home in District 3, I don’t see the harm in the city where they are running unopposed.
“They would have to move to District 3 because they have to remain qualified the entire term.”
Ultimately, the Charter Review Committee voted against making any changes to the residency requirements, maintaining the current six-month residency status.
“While I understand we could move it to one year, I think that there are other items on our agenda that perhaps have more substance and the issue that we were discussing was really more people playing with the rules as opposed to abiding,” said committee member Nancy Prafke.
The Punta Gorda Charter Review Committee meets once a month and are discussing everything from terms limits to mayoral selection and more.
More information and upcoming meeting dates can be found on the city’s website: ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
