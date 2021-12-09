PUNTA GORDA — A new state law approved last summer is requiring local governments to establish a "property rights element" in future planning.
But local officials say those rights have already been in place for some time now.
"The city already has all these in place and are doing the right thing," said Punta Gorda Council Member Melissa Lockhart at a Dec. 1 meeting.
City Attorney David Levin told the City Council that private property rights are already protected by the U.S. Constitution, the Florida Constitution, the city's charter and ordinances.
Levin said the state's requirement "is totally unnecessary."
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on House Bill 59 on June 29, that states counties and cities must include a private property rights element in comprehensive plans going forward.
Comprehensive plans contain chapters or "elements" that address future land use, transportation, housing, infrastructure and more.
Charlotte County Planning Official Shaun Cullinan said the county has had property rights policies in place for around a decade.
"Quite honestly, it (the new law) doesn’t really change anything for us," Cullinan said.
DeSoto County spokesperson Sara Walker said they already have them implemented, as well.
"For DeSoto County, nothing changes," she said.
North Port Public Information Officer Joshua Taylor told The Daily Sun they are still determining how HB 59 affects current property rights policies, which are included in their "Future Land Use Element."
WHY NECESSARY?
Because the element is required by the state, all local governments have to include the property rights element in their comprehensive plans.
Cullinan told The Daily Sun the purpose of House Bill 59 is to make private property rights its own standalone element.
"We had the policies in the 'Future Land Use Element' (of our comprehensive plan)," he said, as an example.
WHAT ARE THE RIGHTS?
Language in the law states the legislative intent of the bill is to ensure that "governmental entities respect judicially acknowledged and constitutionally protected private property rights."
In implementing the entity, each local government is allowed to interpret what those rights mean.
Once established and approved by the local governing body, they are then submitted to the state for review.
At its Dec. 1 meeting, the City Council approved a take on the bill, which included:
- Identifying specific property rights and state that local government will respect them,
- Identifying the rights of people to participate in decisions that affect their lives and property,
- Providing standards for local government decision-making to be reliable and predictable to promote sound, long-term investments in a community.
City Manager Greg Murray told the City Council that those property rights are already summed up in the city's code of ordinances.
"That’s the rights that you have on your property," Murray said. "Then we identify the rights of people to participate in the decision-making (process)," he added, citing the city's requirements for public hearings.
Public hearings are advertised and held consistently in the city whether for adopting a new ordinance or law in the city, variances for property owners who want to change something that might not fit that code, and other reasons.
"Then (for the third element) provide stakeholder or local government decision making to be reliable and predictable," Murray said. "We have the codes, the public hearings and we go through the whole process."
WHAT THE LAW DOESN'T MEAN
Murray said the property rights element does not mean that a homeowner is completely free to do whatever they want.
"It does not mean that you have property and you have the right to use it and it has no restrictions whatsoever because we know that there are restrictions and that’s called our code (of ordinances)."
He said the details of the law mean the city has codes and property owners have the right to participate in the establishment and practice of those codes.
"We have constitutionally protected rights and we (as the city) acknowledge that we comply with all that," Murray said.
To read House Bill 59, go to FLSenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/59.
