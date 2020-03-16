PUNTA GORDA — The debate continues between the city of Punta Gorda and Realtors over open house signs in the city’s right-of-way areas.
In January, the city started cracking down on Realtors posting open house signs.
On March 4, the City Council put the crackdown on hold while the city worked out a compromise with the board for the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.
At today’s City Council meeting, the council members may continue their discussion on the matter. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at council chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
“City staff has not yet met with the Realtors regarding a code change,” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun. “Staff will be working with the city attorney on a sign (ordinance) draft to bring forward in the coming months.”
The city’s current sign ordinance restricts any placement of open house signs in the right-of-way areas, as well as along city streets, driveway accesses, crosswalks, railroads, and other areas deeded as public property.
Over the last couple of weeks, code compliance staff have noticed an improvement in the city for code adherence, according to the city’s agenda documents.
There are still over 30 cases of sign ordinance violations set to go before the code enforcement board at its March 25 board meeting.
Punta Gorda holds public hearing to annex almost 20 acres in South Charlotte County
Owners of almost 20 acres just outside of Punta Gorda city limits have requested to annex the property into the city’s corporate area.
The public hearing is planned as part of the City Council’s regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in council chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave.
The property, 11220 Burnt Store Road, owned by John W. and Gloria W. DeMilly, lies within the city’s utility service area, according to city agenda documents.
The single-family residence that is currently on the property is hooked up to the city’s utilities. City staff is concerned, however, that the area’s lift station might not be suitable for future redevelopment.
Punta Gorda to consider declaring state of local emergency
The City Council will consider declaring a state of local emergency in the city related to coronavirus.
The declaration waives procedures normally required of local governments, allowing them to take action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community, among other duties that might be necessary during that time.
