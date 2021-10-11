Is Punta Gorda ready for Adventure Cycling?

PUNTA GORDA — A cross-country bicycling group has set its sights on Punta Gorda for a new cycling route along the west coast of Florida.
Adventure Cycling Association has around 17,700 miles in 31 states and Washington, D.C., designated for cyclists and members of the group.
A volunteer for the program, Patty Huff, recently told the City Council there wasn't a designated path along the west coast of Florida despite years of effort.
"I'm from Everglades City and I've been involved with bicycling for the last 20 years," Huff, 75, said at the Sept. 6 City Council meeting. "My husband and I cycled twice across the United States.
"We are trying to build bicycle tourism through the efforts of the bicycle route system."
The first routes in Florida were designated in 2014 with U.S. Bike Route 1, which went from north of Jacksonville down to Key West, and U.S. BR 90, which goes across the Panhandle to Jacksonville.
"These were all on state highways and designed for long-distance cyclists who are used to traveling on roads," Huff said, "so they’re not normally on multi-use pathways but they can be."
Huff said the organization's goal is to extend their U.S. BR 15 from Madison, Florida, to South Florida.
"When I proposed this to Adventure Cycling about a year ago, they said why don’t we just make it an extension of U.S. BR 15, which is coming down to Madison and then we can continue it on another almost 500 miles of Miami to meet up with U.S. BR 1," Huff said.
To do this, Huff and other volunteers are presenting to local officials.
Communities don't have to contribute to the designation in any way, but the Florida Department of Transportation has asked the group to get letters of support from those local agencies included in the route.
"For U.S. BR 15 there will be 19 'road owners,'" Huff said. "This means local jurisdictions that will actually own the roads that we are looking at (for the route)."
Huff said they are also working with Charlotte County on the project.
The group's original path was to have cyclists come into Punta Gorda from the north on U.S. 17, onto Riverside Drive and over to Regent Road.
The path would then continue on Piper Road to Airport Road, south on Cooper Street to the city's bicycle pathway along U.S. 41 going south.
The City Council told Huff that Airport Road was not a safe option for cyclists and suggested the ACA path go through the city.
"I have serious reservations about Airport Road," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. "I almost think it’s not safe sometimes for cars and I would hate to add a bicycle route to that."
Going forward, Huff said she will work with city staff on establishing options for their route to go into the city, as well as other options.
When completed, she will have to present the new routes to the City Council again.
"I support cycling and have for years and I have a friend that just got back from a cycling trip in Oregon with a group," City Council Member Nancy Prafke said.
"They cycle all over and stayed in high-end hotels," she added. "They spend a lot of money, so there is a lot of tourism dollars that can be achieved with this."
