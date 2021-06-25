PUNTA GORDA — Charlevoi Condominiums residents say they want better protection from the late night patrons of neighboring TT's Tiki Bar on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda.
"I have no problem with the Tiki Bar as a resident of Charlevoi (but) it’s what happens as a result of the Tiki Bar and its effect on the Charlevoi residents," Beverly Kovach told the City Council during a June 16 meeting.
TT's Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, has grown from a popular local haunt to a full restaurant and live music venue since opening around 2011.
"On the weekends," Kovach said, "when the amount of people probably quadruples — and especially when there is an event taking place there — we have people parking in our visitors parking spaces.
"When they are told they can’t park there, there is cursing, things thrown at our windows, urinating in our flower beds (and) our elevators, and defecating in our carports," she continued. "People wander through our walkways looking for open doors."
The Charlevoi Condominiums sit immediately south of the Tiki Bar and west of the Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside property.
"We are good neighbors," said another concerned resident. "We love the sunset and the Tiki Bar. What we don’t like is the huge expansion of people that walk right through the properties, destroy our gates that were just put up and throw bottles; it’s just out of control.
"I do not wish to expand anything there. They should just leave it as it is; it’s bad enough as it is."
Four Points leases the land to operate the hotel and the Tiki Bar from property owners Harbor Resort & Yacht Club, LLC.
The June 16 public hearing was the first of two readings of an amendment to the original deal — established in 2005 and amended in 2006 — between Harbor Resort and the city.
This new amendment would allow the Tiki Bar to operate on an interim bar/restaurant/event use going forward without the need to return to the City Council every few years as they do now.
The new amendment does not specifically address any expansion at the property.
Currently, Harbor Resort representatives have to come back before the City Council every few years to reapply for the temporary-use permits they have been operating under for around a decade.
The original deal allowed for a hotel, a marina and a 114 multi-family residential condos to be developed on the property.
"The hotel and the marina currently exist on the site," said attorney Geri Waksler, McCrory Law Firm, on behalf of Harbor Resort. "The condominium building has not yet been built.
"In the interim, the property has been leased by the hotel, which has been operating the Tiki Bar as an amenity for both hotel guests and the community at large.
"This proposed modification will simply add the Tiki Bar and its complementary uses (volleyball courts, restrooms, storage facilities, etc.) as permitted interim uses in the (original) planned development (permitted)."
As for residents' concerns, Waksler told the City Council that they have been meeting with the Charlevoi Condominium Association board to come up with a solution.
"(The developers) are willing to do what is necessary to limit the impacts," Waksler said. "Several years ago, the developers were asked to put up a fence along the back of the property that would prevent people from accessing the Tiki Bar through the parking lot of the Charlevoi.
"The Charlevoi was supposed to put up a gate at the entrance to their parking lot as part of that discussion. The fence (at the back) limiting access to the Tiki Bar has been put up. The gate into the parking lot has not."
The City Council did approve the June 16 first reading of the amendment with the second reading set for their July 7 meeting.
"I feel sorry for the Charlevoi and I’m glad that you’ve met with them and are willing to come up with some solutions," said Council Member Nancy Prafke, "but the Charlevoi is going to have to come up with some of their own solutions to solve some of this as well."
Beverly Kovach told The Daily Sun that she is not on the condo association board and is unaware of any "behind-the-scenes" meetings.
"Safety is a key issue for us," Kovach said. "Other than another gate, I don’t know how else to keep people out, but not everyone (in the condos) can come up with the money for the gate."
Representatives of the condo association board could not be reached for comment.
