CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Elegantly clad women and men celebrated their second holiest day of the year at the Masjid Nur (“Mosque of the Light”) Islamic Community of South West Florida, Saturday.
The holiday — Eid al-Adha, or “festival of the sacrifice” — commemorates the Quranic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his loyalty to God, explained brother Yasser Mostefa, who filled in for Iman Syed Sulaman for the Eid celebration.
Mostefa is the vice president of the Islamic community.
Eid coincides with the third day of Hajj, in which Muslims who are able to, once in their lifetime, must visit the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and perform rituals along the way.
If the story of the sacrifice sounds familiar, it is known to Christians and Jews alike: Genesis 22 in the Old Testament tells of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Isaac, after God asked him to do so, to prove his loyalty.
The names may have different spellings, but the story is the same.
Studies in all three faiths — Christianity, Judaism, and Islam — teach that Abraham was prevented from sacrificing his son through divine intervention, and that a ram was slaughtered instead.
Muslims worldwide celebrate this with a day of feasting, sharing food with the poor and friends, gathering with others and a sacrifice.
Mohammed Lone, who is a member of the Islamic community, said that a goat was being “humanely slaughtered” offsite, and that food cooked from its meat would be shared with the poor, friends of the family and to the family that provided the animal.
In other areas and nations animals sacrificed for Eid include cows, sheep, lambs, goats and camels, Lone said.
The Islamic Community of South West Florida had two feasts on Saturday.
Before the main picnic and barbecue feast planned for early evening, a breakfast gathering took place at 8:30 in the morning.
“Today is the big day of Eid,” Mostefa said.
Mostefa made his pilgrimage to Mecca in 2004, he said.
Both men and women are expected to make the pilgrimage in which they perform rituals such as visiting Mina, a valley where Prophet Mohammed stopped on his route about 1,400 years ago.
Pilgrims also carry out the symbolic stoning of the devil in Mina, to recall Ibrahim’s victory over temptation.
Upon returning home from their pilgrimage, Muslims are greeted and more celebrations commence over the completion of their journey.
Since Mostefa’s own pilgrimage, which he said requires “a lot of physical effort to complete all rituals,” transportation has been improved in Saudi Arabia.
But, he said, there is still a lot of walking involved.
Lone compared Eid al-Adha to Christmas.
He said children often receive gifts, and it is a day spent relaxing and socializing with loved ones. And yes, feasting on a variety of foods.
Giving is a big part of Eid, too, such as sharing food and helping the poor, Lone said.
“The best among the people is to be good to everyone,” were his parting words.
