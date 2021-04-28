PUNTA GORDA — Given the ongoing pandemic, Isles Yacht Club members weren't planning to break any fundraising records this year in the annual Leukemia Cup Regatta Series in Punta Gorda.
"We didn’t expect to do more than $50,000 (an average for the event) because of COVID-19." said Brenda Brown, Isles Yacht Club event chair. "For most years, the max (we've done is) $70,000 to contribute to LLS."
For this year, however, not only did they surpass their expectations, but they managed to raise an all-time high of almost $105,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s longtime fundraising event.
"We are thrilled to have raised this much money," Brown said. "Our members enjoyed the opportunity to work in a unified manner and give back to others in need."
The Isles Yacht Club has been partnering with LLS for the annual regatta series since 2003. In that time, they have raised over $500,000.
The regatta series brings together the local community and sailing enthusiasts to raise funds in events such as the sailboat regatta, a model sailboat regatta, bocci, tennis, billiards and more.
The games led up to their main regatta event and BBQ Bash, held March 20 this year.
At the BBQ Bash, silent and live auctions were held, along with an awards ceremony and several raffles.
"Our members had a lot of fun while bidding either with or against their friends for the live and silent auction items that were offered this year," Brown said.
Preparation and an increase in participation were two big factors for the jump in contributions this year.
"Our many sponsors committed early last fall," Brown said. "Team captains for each of the activities also stepped up last fall, so they were well prepared and organized when their events took place."
"We had more participants this year than in previous years," she continued. "Last fall, we held a wine and cheese kick-off reception to bring interested club members together and kept communications going throughout the weeks leading up to our events.
"We also had numerous non-members who participated in many ways."
Brown said the desire for unity was also a driving force behind the event.
"The many months of recent divisiveness in our country caused members to crave unity toward a common goal," she said. "We have several of our own members who are struggling with blood cancer, and sadly, one passed away the week before our final event.
"This final event was truly a poignant moment for our members to make a difference."
For more information about LLS and ways to get involved in the fight against cancer, go to LLS.org.
Highlights of the Leukemia Cup Regatta Series can be found at IslesYC.com.
