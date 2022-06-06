PUNTA GORDA — For manufacturing company owner Jerry Goin, communication is almost non-existent with Punta Gorda Airport officials.
Goin’s cabinet design company, Gulf Contours, has operated on the airport’s property for decades despite having lease issues over the last several years.
In an April workshop, Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish revealed the possibility of a long-term lease for Goin’s company in a new industrial facility planned for the airport’s industrial park.
“I had a conversation right here with Airport Authority Commissioner Rob Hancik and Parish after the workshop and at that time we were of the opinion we would be contacted so that we could express our desire and perhaps even talk about type of a building would be sufficient for our needs,” Goin told commissioners at a recent Airport Authority meeting.
“You’re talking now about getting a proposal from some designer (for the building),” he added. “I have no clue whether or not that particular building will meet our needs.”
The Airport Authority recently approved a contract for engineering company Michael Baker International to design the new facility.
“I asked Michael Baker since they are already in the process of designing our other facility that they put together a proposal for this,” Parish told commissioners, adding the facility would be 75 feet deep and 150 feet long.
“It would allow separation with walls 50 feet, so we could have three potential tenants or one taking the whole space,” he said. “Construction costs are estimated, depending on how much conditioned space is wanted, somewhere between $1.4. and $2.1 million.”
Parish also said they would want to pre-lease the building before it is constructed.
Goin said he’s not going to sign a lease for a building he knows nothing about.
“You want somebody to stand up here and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to be the tenant,’” he said. “I’d love to be your tenant, but I’m not going to be the tenant for something I don’t know what is going to exist, where it’s going to exist. That would be crazy. I would very much like to talk. We have specific requirements and I’ve relayed that to the board before and we’ve heard nothing. I don’t think that’s right.”
Goin’s custom cabinet business has operated at 7500 Golf Course Blvd. in the airport’s industrial park for more than 20 years.
Over the last several years, airport officials have gone back and forth regarding his lease and whether or not to end or extend it, citing the area is intended for filling fuel tankers.
In September, the Airport Authority agreed to extend Goin’s lease another year to allow him time to find a new location. That decision was made only weeks after a majority voted against the extension.
Goin has been searching for new potential locations in DeSoto, Sarasota and Lee counties. He said Charlotte County didn’t have options for the level of power he needs to operate other than that on the airport property.
Airport Attorney Darol Carr said Goin hasn’t shown any sign of vacating the current building.
“I wrote to them and asked them a couple of things, one of which was an update on their current process,” Carr said. “I have not heard back from Mr. Goin. I have no other additional information with their plan to vacate the building at the end of August.”
Carr added that he has reiterated to them that they have 90 days from the end of this month to begin the exit process.
After that time, “the board will have to decide how to proceed,” Carr said.
“Again we’ve been labeled the bad guy,” Goin said.
Commissioner Vanessa Oliver encouraged airport staff to meet with Goin, but nothing was resolved at the meeting.
“I think we should reach out to Mr. Goin if that is something that would be good for Gulf Contours and maybe increase that communication a little bit,” she said. “Maybe drop by (his shop) and walk through. I think that would be helpful.”
