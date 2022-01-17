'It's all about love' for MLK Day in Punta Gorda

Emanii Bing (left) and her little brother Ezekiel take a very slow, guided horse ride during “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration Monday afternoon at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
“Big John” Lloyd, owner of Big John’s BBQ, has been a well-known cowboy over the decades for his work with horses, bull whips and barbecue. Lloyd provided free barbecue, horse rides and more for area families Monday during a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
With the help of lifelong cowboy John Lewis Neal, Emanuel Darby (left) takes a ride on one of a few horses available for families Monday during a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
Longtime Punta Gorda residents Sushila Cherian (front), Michael Haymans (back middle) and Martha Bireda (right) at “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
Emanii Bing (left) and her little brother Ezekiel take a very slow, guided horse ride during “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration Monday afternoon at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Local kids chat while waiting to ride a horse at “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Family and friends enjoy the weather while waiting for “Big John” Lloyd's barbecue to be available at a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
“Big John” Lloyd (left) talks to one of the families who stopped by for his Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Lifelong cowboy John Lewis Neal leads kids on horse rides during “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Longtime Punta Gorda residents Sushila Cherian (front), Michael Haymans (back middle) and Martha Bireda (right) at “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
The horse rides were not only for the kids at “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration and Punta Gorda resident Sushila Cherian was out to prove it.
PUNTA GORDA — "Bringing people together" could be the unofficial theme for “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration in Punta Gorda.
"It feels good to provide for the kids and parents and community," Lloyd said during the Monday afternoon event at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
"Especially with COVID-19 going around and all the things that are taking people’s lives," he said, "this day ... it's about love, man."
Lloyd, owner of Big John’s BBQ, is mostly retired now but has been a well-known cowboy over the decades for his work with horses, bullwhips and barbecue.
The cowboy culture played a major role in Monday's celebration as local families enjoyed barbecue, rode horses and took part in other activities — all free of charge.
"We have so many great sponsors from Charlotte County and they know who they are," Lloyd said. "We couldn’t have done this — and free to the kids — if not for them."
Constance Walls brought her two young grandchildren, Emanii and Ezekiel Bing, to the celebration.
"It’s a pleasure to be here and I’m thankful that God allowed me to come out and enjoy the event where everybody and all the kids are having a wonderful time," Walls said. "The fact that everybody can come together as one ... that’s the whole meaning of the day."
Susan Darby also attended with her daughter and grandchildren.
"It's amazing that they are able to bring people together and just have a good time with cookouts and everybody enjoying themselves," Darby said.
When asked about the horse rides, Darby said she thought it was good therapy for all involved.
"I think it’s therapy for the people and the horses," she said. "I think everybody gets therapy out of it and it brings a different type of culture in with other cultures and I think that’s what everybody needs."
Her grandson Emanuel Darby managed to get in several horse rides.
"I'm a cowboy," he yelled, throwing his arm up in the air while on horseback.
His mother Cara Darby said it was a first for Emanuel and his brother, A.J.
"Emanuel keeps cutting the line," she said, laughing.
Lloyd said he also had support from his local church Narrow Way Ministries on Brown Street in Punta Gorda.
"It’s worth everything just to get the people out here (for the event)," Lloyd said. "They’re all part of us. We are so happy to have them here with us. This is a Godly place and a Godly event."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.