featured

'It's all about love' for MLK Day in Punta Gorda

  • Updated
  • 0

PUNTA GORDA — "Bringing people together" could be the unofficial theme for “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration in Punta Gorda.

"It feels good to provide for the kids and parents and community," Lloyd said during the Monday afternoon event at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.

"Especially with COVID-19 going around and all the things that are taking people’s lives," he said, "this day ... it's about love, man."

“Big John” Lloyd cracks a bull whip

“Big John” Lloyd, owner of Big John’s BBQ, has been a well-known cowboy over the decades for his work with horses, bull whips and barbecue. Lloyd provided free barbecue, horse rides and more for area families Monday during a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.

Lloyd, owner of Big John’s BBQ, is mostly retired now but has been a well-known cowboy over the decades for his work with horses, bullwhips and barbecue.

The cowboy culture played a major role in Monday's celebration as local families enjoyed barbecue, rode horses and took part in other activities — all free of charge.

"We have so many great sponsors from Charlotte County and they know who they are," Lloyd said. "We couldn’t have done this — and free to the kids — if not for them."

Constance Walls brought her two young grandchildren, Emanii and Ezekiel Bing, to the celebration.

"It’s a pleasure to be here and I’m thankful that God allowed me to come out and enjoy the event where everybody and all the kids are having a wonderful time," Walls said. "The fact that everybody can come together as one ... that’s the whole meaning of the day."

Susan Darby also attended with her daughter and grandchildren. 

"It's amazing that they are able to bring people together and just have a good time with cookouts and everybody enjoying themselves," Darby said.

Emanuel Darby

With the help of lifelong cowboy John Lewis Neal, Emanuel Darby (left) takes a ride on one of a few horses available for families Monday during a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.

When asked about the horse rides, Darby said she thought it was good therapy for all involved.

"I think it’s therapy for the people and the horses," she said. "I think everybody gets therapy out of it and it brings a different type of culture in with other cultures and I think that’s what everybody needs."

Her grandson Emanuel Darby managed to get in several horse rides.

"I'm a cowboy," he yelled, throwing his arm up in the air while on horseback.

His mother Cara Darby said it was a first for Emanuel and his brother, A.J.

"Emanuel keeps cutting the line," she said, laughing.

A.J. Darby

A.J. Darby was one of a handful of children who rode horses with the help of a guide during “Big John” Lloyd's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.

Lloyd said he also had support from his local church Narrow Way Ministries on Brown Street in Punta Gorda. 

"It’s worth everything just to get the people out here (for the event)," Lloyd said. "They’re all part of us. We are so happy to have them here with us. This is a Godly place and a Godly event."

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

