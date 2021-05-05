PUNTA GORDA — The future is unclear for the childhood home of a notable local historian.
Ulysses S. Cleveland, who died in 2005 at the age of 85, was a long-time historian in Charlotte County and a lifelong resident of the Punta Gorda area, minus 4½ years serving in World War II.
His childhood home at 509 Gill St. in Punta Gorda, which still stands today but with heavy wear and tear, was built in 1925.
At Wednesday's meeting, a majority of the City Council denied a request from Council Member Jaha Cummings to provide financial support to relocate the home to 415 E. Virginia Ave., adjacent to the Blanchard House Museum. The Virginia Avenue lot is owned by the Bernice A. Russell Community Development Corporation, which is associated with Cummings' family.
Cummings estimates relocation would cost $58,000.
If not relocated, the home will likely be torn down.
"Yes, the house is old and we have a lot of structures that are old," said Council Member Nancy Prafke. "Preserving the history is of importance (to us) but we don’t have a procedure in place or any fund (in place) that we can draw upon when needed to move homes."
"I think that there is a whole lot of unanswered questions about this (project)," Prafke continued, "and what − as a city − we want to do about moving structures (like this) and what our responsibility is.
"I don’t know if this house has historic significance (like others in our community) ... it’s just an old house."
The house is listed on the Florida Master Site File, which is the state's official inventory of historical and cultural resources.
"I was shocked by the council members saying, 'It’s just an old house,'" said Garrett Kizer, of Charlotte Harbor Construction, who owns the Gill Street property with Gian Gunderson.
"That, to me, is extremely the opposite of what should be said," Kizer told The Daily Sun. "If it made it on the state register, that shows that it's historical right there."
Gunderson and Kizer, who are engaged, originally bought the house and property on Gill Street hoping to restore the home and add a guest house in the back.
Due to city code restrictions, they were unable to add the new wing and the costs to renovate or relocate the house were just too much.
"We don’t want to see the house get demolished," Kizer said. "We're willing to donate the house if someone wants to talk about it and save the historical structure."
Cummings, working with the Bernice A. Russell CDC, said he is in the process of trying to obtain state grants to afford the relocation.
If the building were to be moved, the plan is for it to be renovated by the BRCDC and turned into an extension of the Blanchard House Museum, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The City Council did approve a motion to support the relocation as a non-funding sponsor for the project.
In March, the city’s Historic Preservation Advisory Board approved potential relocation, and opposed demolishing it, which was the other proposal from Kizer.
Because the structure is located outside of a designated historic district, the maximum effect of the board's denial provided a 45-day delay in the demolition, which expires May 10.
Kizer told The Daily Sun they'd be willing to hold off on demolition if more time is needed.
"We’re willing to give some additional time, no problem," he said. "If there is a future for the house and we see it heading the right way, we’re happy to wait (and) give it 60, 90 days in order to make it happen with anybody that is interested."
Cummings told The Daily Sun he thinks it's possible to obtain the grants if the time is extended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.