Janine H. Smith always stood out.
She didn't go out in public unless she was impeccably dressed. Her long snow-white hair was always in place and contrasted with her tan complexion that she maintained with her love of the sunshine. She usually carried a hanky — a proper lady, you see, would always be prepared.
Besides her appearance, she took pride in how she treated people, and anyone who ever met her — perhaps when she worked as office manager for the Punta Gorda Herald — could attest to how cordial and polite she was.
Even as the years caught up with her and she didn't get out as much, she often insisted on making a trip to see friends or stopping by The Daily Sun office to say hello.
Janine H. Smith, born Oct. 15, 1937, died Thursday, June 2 at home.
Life didn't cheat her.
Smith was born in Goor, Netherlands before moving to Amsterdam. Her resume reads like a movie script.
She worked as an au pair in France; studied education and became a teacher. She eventually became a school principal.
But she wasn't satisfied. She had an adventurous yearning and began fulfilling that when she became a stewardess for Royal Dutch Airlines and KLM Airline for five years.
Smith couldn't shake the thrill of travel, though. So she became an assistant cruise director on Holland American Line SS Nieuw Amsterdam. That is where she met her future husband, Robert James Smith.
Janine and Robert James Smith Sr. had no children, but he had three children, Margaret Ann Smith (Anderson), Robert James Smith Jr. and Suzanne Beatrice Smith (Schaffer), all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by several grandchildren, Dr. Scott R. Schaffer, Chris Anderson, Robert James Smith III and Jamie Smith Davis and great-grandchildren Danielle Cadiou-Buccafurni and Jason Cadiou.
Smith was employed at the Punta Gorda Herald for many years, serving as office manager at the Punta Gorda office. She loved her clients and often could recite their phone number when they would come into the office, along with their names — never forgetting a person once she met them.
After Smith retired, she continued to write a column for the Sun titled “40 Years Ago” where she included excerpts from the original newspaper, the Punta Gorda Herald. She loved doing her research at the library going through microfilm of the newspaper — it was a very popular feature.
Smith was fortunate in the last few years to have two outstanding caregivers who were like family to her: Judy Poirier and Jessica Lauer. Poirier moved to Arizona but made sure she found the perfect individual to be Janine’s next “person.”
Lauer was a wonderful help. One of Janine Smith’s favorite activities was a walk in the sun, specifically to go and sit in the sun by the pool where she had long conversations. Lauer and Smith were able to take that walk for the last time Thursday.
Smith was preceded in death by her sister of the Netherlands. She is survived by two nieces living in the Netherlands, Linda Scholten and Hilda Holsbrink.
A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home, Punta Gorda.
Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mary Skaggs contributed to this report.
