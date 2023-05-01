Punta Gorda Airport-Bailey Terminal

Punta Gorda Airport's Bailey Terminal 

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Airport presentation

Members of the DeAngelus Diamond and Aecom team recently showed Charlotte County Airport Authority a presentation of their expertise on large-scale construction projects including ones at the local airport.

PUNTA GORDA — DeAngelis Diamond and AECOM are the firms jointly selected by the Charlotte County Airport Authority for an estimated $40 million terminal expansion proposal.

At the April Airport Authority meeting, members struggled to pick the top firm for the phased-in terminal construction later this year.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments