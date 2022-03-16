PUNTA GORDA — Turbulence was avoided Wednesday when developer Jones Loop Road LLC revealed it will grant an airspace easement to Punta Gorda Airport.
During a public hearing, the City Council approved rezoning 87 acres of land south of Jones Loop Road from commercial to residential where the developer plans to build 240 lots for single-family homes and amenities.
"I have notified the airport that we will be voluntarily granting an avigation easement to the airport for the project," said Jones Loop LLC attorney Geri Waksler.
An airspace avigation easement provides the right of an airplane to cause noise, vibrations and more, with the aim of preventing lawsuits from nearby communities.
For weeks, the avigation easement has been debated due to comments made by Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner Rob Hancik during a Feb. 16 City Council meeting.
Hancik suggested the City Council include a condition to its rezoning approval requiring Jones Loop Road LLC grant an avigation easement to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD).
The now-rezoned property lies within a primary commercial flight path from the airport, which is around five miles north of Jones Loop Road.
City Attorney David Levin followed Hancik's comments with a Feb. 18 letter to the City Council, stating the responsible to negotiate avigation easements was the airport's responsibility, not the local government.
At Wednesday's public hearing, Waksler said Hancik's comments caught their team off guard.
"That was a surprise to me because we had been approached by the airport (months ago) and we were in the process of considering it," Waksler said. "I wish that the airport had allowed that to play out in its natural course rather than coming to you and creating a tense situation between this the City Council and that the Airport Authority."
Waksler said negotiations take time.
"They (Jones Loop LLC) own the property, but it is under contract with a national home builder who hopes to develop the planned development," Waksler said. "They had to approach their contract purchaser. They had negotiations and ultimately the purchase and sale contract was revised."
Learning of the developer's involvement was helpful for council members.
"I think that was very important to hear that the developer was involved," City Council Member Melissa Lockhart said.
Mayor Lynne Matthews concurred, adding that social media users have not been kind on the subject.
"I have read a lot of nasty comments on social media about this City Council with regard to this subject and it’s very disheartening because we work very hard to try to do things the right way," she said.
Hancik's Feb. 16 comments also sparked response from fellow Airport Authority Commissioner Vanessa Oliver during a Feb. 24 authority meeting where she said it was unconstitutional to take a project hostage and "not grant a requested zoning request unless they grant us this avigation easement."
A Charlotte County Airport Authority workshop has been called since the Feb. 24 authority meeting to further address the avigation easement issue. The meeting is set for 9 a.m., March 22 at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313, in Punta Gorda.
