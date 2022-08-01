Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno said Monday the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
Asked if vegetation in the road's median may have contributed to the crash, Bueno said it was highly unlikely.
"There is no shrubbery or obstructions at that location and there is a traffic signal there," Bueno wrote in an email reply.
A concerned resident sent The Daily Sun photographs of the area showing high grasses in that area. It is unclear if the high shrubbery is in the same area of the fatal wreck.
John Elias, Public Works director for Charlotte County, noted his agency takes measures to prevent greenery near the roads from growing high enough to be a risk to driver visibility.
"When we design (medians), we have to take visibility into accounts," Elias said.
Public Works estimated that along the entire length of Jones Loop Road — hemmed in on both ends by Taylor Road south of Punta Gorda — seven crashes took place over the past year before the fatal wreck.
The types of crashes included one off-road crash, one side-swiping, and one rear-end crash, as well as two crashes caused by turns and two listed as "other" kinds of crashes. All were listed as non-fatal.
Elias said Public Works continually works to track trends in crashes, using both their own tracking systems and consulting with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
In one instance, he noted, information about crashes on Veterans Boulevard led Public Works to install new radar feedback devices; the information gathered from those devices will help determine how to deter crashes in the future.
Drivers on the road are warned to yield right of way to approaching traffic before making a turn.
"Never do a blind turn if (the driver) can't see, whether it's due to an obstruction or another vehicle," Bueno wrote in the email.
