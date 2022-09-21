PUNTA GORDA - The judge in Andrew Sheets' probation case is not stepping down.
Judge Peter Bell has denied a motion made by Sheets' attorney to disqualify himself from the case, ruling that the motion was "legally insufficient."
PUNTA GORDA - The judge in Andrew Sheets' probation case is not stepping down.
Judge Peter Bell has denied a motion made by Sheets' attorney to disqualify himself from the case, ruling that the motion was "legally insufficient."
Sheets, 57, is currently facing a charge of violation of probation following his conviction in June on charges of disturbing the peace and disrupting an educational facility.
Bell, the judge in the case, withheld adjudication in the case, on the condition Sheets complete 12 months of probation and 100 hours of community service. He was also forbidden from contacting Sallie Jones Elementary School, as well as possessing firearms while on probation.
Sheets was arrested by Charlotte County deputies shortly after the sentencing; authorities alleged that he violated probation by posting a video encouraging others to protest outside the school on his behalf.
At his probation hearing, Sheets was held at Charlotte County Jail for 30 days before being allowed to post bond.
Sheets and his attorney Kevin Shirley allege that that imposition of jail time shows undue bias towards the defendant; this led them to file the motion that Bell ruled against on Monday.
Sheets has also filed a complaint against Bell with the state's Judicial Qualifications Committee.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Sheets alleged Bell did not appear at a scheduled hearing for the case Friday.
The ruling on the motion was dated on Tuesday.
"Isn't it weird he takes a vacation that day?" Sheets asked in the interview.
Sheets is due to return to court Oct. 14.
While engaged with this criminal court case, Sheets is also pursuing two civil cases against the Punta Gorda regarding its code ordinance against obscene language signs; one in state court, the other in federal court.
The same day as Bell's ruling, Sheets said, his attorneys received discovery materials from the city's attorneys for the case in federal court.
Oral arguments concluded in the state civil case before Judge Geoffrey Gentile in early August; a ruling has still not been issued in the case as of Tuesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.