PUNTA GORDA - After a four-year hiatus, Rachel Keesling is seeking a fifth term on the Punta Gorda City Council.
Keesling served on the council from 2010 to 2018. She is a former executive director of the Southwest Florida League of Cities.
Debby Carey, who defeated Keesling in 2018, decided not to run again.
Keesling is running against former Punta Gorda fire chief and longtime Realtor, Bill Dryburgh.
A city resident for more than 30 years, she said her focus is "on communication and collaboration within city government and beyond."
Keesling said she will be "briefing with City Manager Greg Murray, who has done an excellent job since his appointment. These important meetings will open the lines of communication, allow time for me to address agenda items and give me an opportunity to ask questions."
She also spoke about the city's budget.
"Many operational programs and services have stabilized but other areas are increasing," she said. "While some of this is part and parcel with the current fiscal environment, I will continue to analyze expenditures in a disciplined way and continue finding other resources beyond our citizen's property tax bill."
She said she stands by keeping the budget "transparent by a sole millage rate."
She said she doesn't favor new fees outside the millage rate, adding she'll be "fiscally conservative."
Keesling referred to the city's official mission.
"I believe in our mission and will make decisions that align with that vision for our city. It will be important to have strong, knowledgeable and experienced council members to guide our city into the future while preserving our past."
After eight years on City Council, Keesling said she's prepared to handle future challenges.
"As a council member, I have had the experience of working through good times and bad. We managed many tough issues including storms, hurricanes, damage to infrastructure, and financial challenges, but we also created intense community involvement," she said.
She is proud of her previous work.
"If elected I will continue my community involvement and dedicate myself to keeping Punta Gorda a vibrant city, relevant in the region, and one you are proud to call home."
