PUNTA GORDA — Waldo, the iconic character in the red and white striped shirt, will be hiding in Punta Gorda the entire month of July.
Beginning July 1, kids are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt for Waldo — and to win prizes.
Copperfish Books teamed up with Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association to present “Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda.”
Serena Wyckoff, co-owner of Copperfish books, said the event is in its 10th year and is held in July to provide a fun activity for children while helping to support local businesses.
Parents or guardians would accompany children to local businesses where Waldo is hiding.
Beginning July 1, cardboard figure of Waldos will be in 25 businesses.
Participants can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda” stamp card which contains the names of all participating sites, at any of the businesses prior to hunting for Waldo.
With each Waldo found, the participant will get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop.
Prizes will be won by collecting store stamps or signatures at 10 or more businesses.
Those collecting 20 or more will be entered into a grand prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia.
The grand prize drawing will be held on July 30 at Copperfish Book’s Find Waldo Local wrap party which will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to the grand prize, there will be other prizes and giveaways, said Wyckoff.
The Punta Gorda event is one of hundreds across the country in which independent bookstores team up with Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association to encourage residents to patronize their own local businesses.
Those interested in participating can pick up a stamp card at any one of the following Punta Gorda businesses where Waldo will be hiding in July:
Burg’r Bar, Centennial Bank, Copperfish Books, Dean’s South of the Border, F. M. Don’s, Harborwalk Scoops and Bites, Hessler’s, and Hipnotique, Hurricane Charley’s Los Dos Cristianos, PG Chocolate and Wine, PG Coffee and Tea.
Also, PG Social House, Pizza Gorda, Pomegranate & Fig, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Reflection Comics, Room By Room, Seagrape Gallery, Shorty’s, Splash of Madness, Tiki’s Boutique, Toula’s, Unfiltered, and Wildwood Pizza.
