PUNTA GORDA — Boaters looking to launch at the Laishley Park Boat Ramp in Punta Gorda might encounter some delays due to construction on the ramp this week.
Beginning today through Friday (weather permitting), the city will be replacing the asphalt currently present with concrete.
Only one side of the ramp at a time will be under construction so one side of the boat ramp will remain open at all times.
When in the area, the city asks motorists and pedestrians to “use extreme caution” and be alert for workers in the right-of-ways.
More information on the project is available through David Meyers, right-of-way supervisor, with the city’s Public Works Department at 941-575-5050 between the business hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
